wi-Q Technologies (wi-Q) has been confirmed as one of ten scale-ups that will represent the UAE at the upcoming CEATAC trade show in Japan.

wi-Q, which has offices in Manchester, London and the Middle East, is transforming hospitality thanks to its innovative mobile ordering solutions.

The company supports a broad mix of customers across 32 countries, including many of the world’s largest hotel chains, which use wi-Q’s tech to help customers order food, drinks and other services via mobile.

wi-Q’s solutions also cater to delivery brands and fast casual dining restaurants, with research showing an uptick in revenue for those using wi-Q’s technology, which easily integrates with clients’ existing software.

Speaking about wi-Q’s involvement at CEATAC, the company’s CEO Patience Tucker said: “I am excited for my team to go to Japan and to get insights into the future of technology within our social environments.

“I am very honoured that wi-Q Technologies has been chosen to participate in this event. AI is already playing a big part in our strategy, and I am very much looking forward to learning how we can carry on shaping the hospitality world.”

Wi-Q’s involvement at CEATAC follows careful vetting by the Emirates Angels Investors Association and its chairman Mr. Masaood Al Masaood.

The UAE-Japan Society and Cosmo Energy Holdings, Ltd. were also involved in the process, which saw a long list of ambitious scale-ups whittled down to a final ten companies.

wi-Q will use the trade mission to boost its profile in the Asia-Pacific region, where it is looking to expand following a recent £3m funding round, which was led by the Manchester-based EIS investor Praetura Ventures.

wi-Q will also take this opportunity to capitalise on the sector’s rapid growth, with the market for mobile ordering solutions like wi-Q’s expected to hit £159bn by 2025 following their widespread adoption during covid.

As well as representing the UAE, the trip is an opportunity for UK companies like wi-Q to build overseas ties, following a free trade agreement with Japan, with the country open for business this month.

