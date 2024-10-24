Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Omnix International, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce its recent recognition at several industry awards ceremonies. These accolades underscore the company’s relentless commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions across diverse business sectors.

Winning the Best Innovation Digital Partner from CXO Insight ME recognizes OMNIX’s ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital space, offering clients with groundbreaking solutions that address their unique challenges. The End-to-End Digital Solutions of the Year award from Tahawultech.com emphasizes Omnix’s comprehensive approach to digital transformation, delivering seamless, integrated solutions that enhance multiple customer services. Furthermore, the TOP SI Collaboration and Communication award from GEC Media Group showcases the company’s effectiveness in fostering strong partnerships and collaborating closely with stakeholders to achieve shared goals.

The highlight of these accolades is being named Best Customized Hardware Solution Provider of the Year by Tahawultech.com, recognizing OMNIX’s development of its indigenously HOT Systems hardware. This award reflects the company’s dedication to tailoring solutions that meet specific client needs, demonstrating flexibility and responsiveness to market demands. HOT Systems also earned the Computing Excellence Award from Integrator Media, further validating OMNIX’s leadership in computing-intensive solutions and its commitment to excellence and cutting-edge technology.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of OMNIX International, expressed his pride: “We are thrilled to be recognized across so many platforms. Each award reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value in all areas of our business. These achievements would not be possible without our dedicated teams, who collaborate to ensure we remain at the forefront of the industry. It’s through this teamwork that we provide tailor-made services and solutions, helping our customers achieve their digital transformation goals. These awards continue to inspire us to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

While these awards reinforce OMNIX’s reputation as a leading innovative solutions provider, they also strengthen the confidence of our clients and encourage prospective clients to choose OMNIX as a trusted partner.

Looking ahead, Omnix remains committed to excellence, expanding its services and solutions while incorporating cutting-edge technologies that drive digital transformation. The company will continue to foster innovation that aligns with evolving customer needs, ensuring sustained growth and success in the digital landscape.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/