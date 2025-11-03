RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI and data company, today announced a strategic partnership with The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), one of Saudi Arabia’s largest and most trusted insurers, to accelerate the adoption of value-based care and population health management across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), brings together Innovaccer’s global expertise in healthcare data unification and analytics with Tawuniya’s deep experience in health insurance and risk management. Together, the organizations aim to build a connected ecosystem that rewards outcomes over activity, promotes preventive health, and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda for a more sustainable and patient-centered healthcare system.

“Tawuniya plays a central role in shaping how care is financed, delivered, and experienced in Saudi Arabia. Together, we aim to move beyond claims and costs, to connect insights across the health continuum and enable value-based care models that improve both outcomes and sustainability. This partnership represents the next step in building the data and intelligence foundation for Vision 2030,” said Abhinav Shashank, Cofounder & Chief Executive Officer, Innovaccer.

Through this partnership, Innovaccer’s population health tools will enable data unification, risk stratification, predictive analytics and AI-based workflows to support Tawuniya’s initiatives in population health and value-based insurance models. By connecting fragmented data systems across the organization, the partnership will help create a cohesive view of population health and empower stakeholders to make faster, data-driven decisions that improve quality of care, optimize cost and enhance member experience.

“As one of Saudi Arabia’s leading insurers, Tawuniya has a responsibility to help shape the future of population health. Partnering with Innovaccer enables us to use data and intelligence to understand our member populations more deeply, predict risks earlier, and design personalized health programs that keep people healthier, longer,” Dr Hadi Alenazy, Senior Executive Director, Governance Quality and Transformation at Health Sector, Tawuniya.

This partnership marks a pivotal step toward building a connected health ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, transforming insurer intelligence into population wellness and positioning the Kingdom as a regional leader in value-based, digital-first healthcare.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like Orlando Health, Adventist Healthcare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure, extending the human touch in healthcare. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

About Tawuniya

The Saudi Insurance Pioneer

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) is a Saudi Joint Stock Company, and it was incorporated on January 18, 1986, under Commercial Registration No. 1010061695. Tawuniya is the first national insurance company licensed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to practice all types of insurance business in accordance with the cooperative insurance principle that is accepted by Islamic Sharyia. The issued and paid-up capital of Tawuniya amounts to 1,5 million SAR

Tawuniya provides its customers with more than 90 types of insurance including medical, motor, fire, property, engineering, casualty, marine, aviation, Takaful, liability insurance, and many other types of insurance. Through its 38 years of experience, the company has been able to enhance its competitive advantages and quality of services to become the first choice for all insurance customer segments in Saudi Arabia.

