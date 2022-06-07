BEIRUT, LEBANON - Inkript, a digital security solutions provider operating in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, and a subsidiary of Resource Group, has obtained the Letter of Approval (LoA) from VISA, the world leader in digital payments, for its biometric payment card built on the Zwipe Pay platform.

The announcement was jointly made by Inkript, Visa and Zwipe at Inkript booth part of Seamless Middle East in Dubai including representatives from each company.

With this Letter of Approval (LoA), consumers all over the world can access biometric payment cards from Inkript built on the Zwipe Pay technology working seamlessly across Visa’s global payment network. This will address the strong market demand for increased security and convenience through biometric authentication.

On this development, Riad Itani, Managing Director at Inkript said, “We are pleased to receive the Visa LoA allowing the issuance and deployment of our biometric cards anywhere in the world. This LoA also comes at a timely point with the strong interest from issuers in the MEA region to launch biometric payment cards based on the Zwipe Pay platform. Many banks have already signed with us, and we are ready to meet their expectations across the region.” He added, “this is an important milestone in our journey towards developing biometric solutions for the Fintech industry in the region thus enabling a secure and seamless user experience.”

Leila Serhan, Visa’s Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, said: “Today's consumers value the security and simplicity of digital payments and are beginning to trust newer payment methods offered by merchants. The use of biometric solutions not only ensures a fast and secure checkout experience for consumers, but also offers merchants the benefits of faster transaction times and shorter queues, greater hygiene and improved security. We are pleased to award Inkript the LoA for its biometric payment cards based on the Zwipe Pay platform. This card will offer a myriad of benefits to merchants and consumers, in addition to driving adoption of digital payments over cash payments in the MEA region."

“We are pleased to see that Inkript, as the first card manufacturer in the MEA region, has now received the Visa LoA for their biometric cards based on the Zwipe Pay platform. Achieving this milestone has a very positive impact on the commercial rollout of Zwipe Pay enabled biometric payment cards in the region. On behalf of everyone at Zwipe, I congratulate the team at Inkript on this achievement,” said Ramzi Saboury, General Manager of Zwipe for Middle East & Africa.

Zwipe obtained its VISA Letter of Approval (LoA) for its Zwipe Pay platform on 24 March 2022, enabling smart card manufacturers working with Zwipe to swiftly obtain VISA certification for their own biometric payment card designs.

-Ends-

About Inkript:

Inkript is a digital security solutions provider catering to governments, telecom operators, financial institutions and corporations in the Middle East and Africa. The company is a subsidiary of Resource Group, and its growth is driven by an extensive R&D and continuous investments in emerging technologies. Inkript is distinguished by its state-of-the-art factories, technology competence centers, customized integrated solutions and international certifications covering processes, quality and security.

Media Contact for Inkript: Ms. Nathalie Haddad, nhaddad@resource.group

About VISA:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visamiddleeast.

About Zwipe:

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries & cultures to make convenience safe & secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for both payment and physical & logical access control and ID solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence. To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO info@zwipe.com