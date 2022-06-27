Injazat appointed as the first Cloud Service Provider (CSP) for Dell Technologies APEX Flex on Demand offering in the region

Injazat to build its hybrid multi-cloud 2.0 platform using Dell and VMware Cloud to support rising demand for cloud infrastructure and solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Injazat today announced that it has extended its individual collaborations with both Dell Technologies and VMware to meet the growing demand for robust and flexible consumption of as-a-Service hybrid digital infrastructure offerings in the UAE and region.

As part of the extended collaboration, Injazat has been appointed as the first Cloud Service Provider (CSP) of Dell Technologies’ APEX Flex on Demand (FoD) in region. As a cloud provider for APEX FoD, Injazat will offer customers flexible payment options, while providing organisations with greater access to technology across Dell Technologies’ infrastructure stack. This stack includes compute, storage, networking, virtualisation and data protection; along with unique offerings such as Cyber Recovery-as-a-Service (CRSaaS), Consulting-as-a-Service and Centre of Excellence (AI, ML, Big Data, etc.) as a Service.

Tailored to today’s fast-paced business environment, organisations can work with Injazat and Dell to plan, deploy and manage their entire IT footprint and choose how they consume and pay for IT solutions. Additionally, customers can scale IT as needed to launch new applications, start new projects and address the changing needs of their business.

Through the collaboration, Injazat will continue to expand its hybrid and multi-cloud portfolio to address the growing demand for cloud services in the UAE and region.

According to IDC, in 2022, spending on public cloud services is expected to grow by 27.3% to surpass $6.8 billion across Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. The projected growth reflects a rising confidence among regional CIOs in how cloud adoption can drive innovation and create new digital products, business models and revenue streams over the next 12-18 months.

Injazat is also developing a hybrid multi-cloud 2.0 platform, together with Dell and VMware to simplify IT management and operations to accelerate business results. Injazat’s Hybrid Digital Infrastructure (HDI) platform based on Dell and VMware Cloud will offer customers cloud-native ‘anytime-anywhere’ access and enhance the performance of their digital infrastructure across multi-cloud environments. These flexible IT consumption and digital asset usage models will extend beyond traditional enterprise and cloud data centers to include edge locations.

Furthermore, the collaboration enables Injazat to strengthen its go-to-market strategy to deliver specialty and value-added multi-cloud services. Consequently, customers of Injazat, Dell and VMware can enjoy the transition into a flexible IT consumption model with increased agility and choice.

In addition, Injazat will expand its range of services built on Dell Technologies and VMware solutions. Injazat is part of the Dell Cloud Service Provider and VMware Cloud Provider Programme, allowing it to provide a range of hosted services including infrastructure, network, security, container, and many other “as-a-service” capabilities to its tenants. VMware also works with Injazat on cloud joint go-to-market, cloud services productization, and cloud business consulting.

Ussama Dahabiyeh, CEO, Injazat said: “Flexibility to launch new projects, and address changing market demands remains central to achieving transformational business outcomes today. It requires decision makers to capitalize on scalable technology to meet their evolving business needs. Through APEX Flex on Demand, our customers will be able to acquire infrastructure and services, paying only for what they use. Our collaboration will play a vital role in supporting our customers to increase their local and global competitiveness and keep up with the fast pace of change. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Dell and believe our joint offering will transform how our customers will consume technology in the near future.

Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice-President – META, Dell Technologies said: “With the UAE’s focus on developing a digital economy, businesses need to be agile and resilient enough to compete in the digital world. As organizations in the region look to fast-track their digital transformation, flexibility and simplicity are key. Injazat and Dell's offerings will allow companies to focus on their core business, reduce their time to market for launching new services to their customers, create more opportunities and remain competitive. Our collaboration with Injazat will provide world class digital offerings to customers.”

Ahmed Auda, Vice President & GM, Middle East, Turkey & North Africa, VMware, said: “Organizations increasingly need to access cloud services to improve their agility and efficiency, and to enable them to launch new services from the cloud. Injazat, as a VMware Cloud Provider Program company, offers a range of cloud-based offerings to its customers, giving potentially thousands of organizations access to transformative cloud services with the power to improve the economy and society, in line with the UAE’s digitization strategy.”

