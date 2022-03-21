Abu Dhabi, UAE: Combining local capabilities and strength in digital transformation, two UAE-based technology companies today announced a strategic partnership to enhance and extend critical digital services in the region. Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion, and Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a leading end-to-end digital solutions power brand in the Middle East, joined forces recently in an official signing ceremony.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer of Injazat, and Miguel Khouri, the General Manager of GBM Abu Dhabi allowing both parties to collaborate on exploring and generating potential business opportunities across different domains including Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Centre, SOC and NOC Services, Hybrid IT Management, Automation, and AI.

Under the agreement both companies will leverage their joint capabilities, regional scale, and skilled teams to enable diverse and sustainable digital solutions specifically in the BFSI, healthcare, government, and energy sectors. With technology advancing every day, the partnership will focus on the increasing need for both government entities and businesses to enhance the scope and quality of digital services to stay abreast and relevant with new technologies. Through the MoU, Injazat and GBM customers will benefit from improved efficiency of service provision, using new digital delivery models, and customizing solutions using data analytics and insights.

Underlining the significance of the partnership, “Ussama Dahabiyeh, the CEO of Injazat said: “Injazat recognizes the importance of creating a partner ecosystem that propels industries to progress. GBM is a key strategic partner for enhancing our service capabilities and facilitating faster customer growth. As a result of our collaboration with GBM, we aim to expand our presence in the region as the premier digital transformation partner and reinforce our commitment to providing digital solutions that advance businesses and communities throughout the region.”

Miguel Khouri, General Manager (Abu Dhabi & Yemen), GBM commented, “Through this partnership Injazat and GBM will accelerate the Digital transformation journey to our customers in line with UAE Government 2030 vision. The agreement not only boosts In-Country Value (ICV) but also is in close alignment with the national visions of Gulf governments and will help Injazat and GBM accelerate the region’s public and private entities through the strategy, design, and implementation of their IT and digital road maps.”

GBM is one of the leading technology companies with over 32 years track record of providing end-to-end digital solutions and offering a broad portfolio including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services. Over the years GBM has nurtured the highest levels of partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies.

Injazat built the region’s first fully functional Multi Cloud service in the GCC with Public (self-service), Private and Hybrid Cloud capabilities in 2017, and utilizes next-generation technologies across cyber security, AI, Machine Learning, and enterprise application development. All Injazat’s cloud solutions also enjoy the proactive protection against data breaches and cyber-attacks, through Injazat’s Cyber Fusion Center (CFC), another regional-first, that empowers clients with a holistic overview of cybersecurity processes so they can operate their businesses with greater awareness and efficiency.

About Injazat:

Founded in 2005, Injazat is an industry recognized market leader in the region for Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security. Based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s ambition is to empower organizations to achieve their vision by providing them with the technology solutions and expertise needed to power productivity while they focus on their core business.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

Founded in 1990, with more than 32 years of experience, 7 offices and over 1500 employees across the region - Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering the region’s broadest portfolio, including industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services. We have nurtured partnerships since 1990 with the world’s leading technology companies and invested in a talented, skilled workforce to implement solutions that cater to customers’ specific, complex, diverse business needs, that will help drive their successful digital transformation journey.

