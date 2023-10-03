Cairo: - Injaz Egypt, in partnership with ExxonMobil Egypt and Orascom Construction, celebrated the graduation of 43 young talents who had successfully completed the sixth edition of "San3ety". This initiative is dedicated to bolstering the efficiency of the technical workforce, aligning their skills with the dynamic demands of the Egyptian job market.

The "San3ety" initiative encompasses a comprehensive approach, delivering not only training to nurture personal skills but also enriching the participants with profound scientific and practical knowledge tailored to the technical specialties sought after in the job market. Furthermore, it provides guidance to ensure successful careers for these trainees upon their graduation. It offers continuous support to graduates by connecting them with various employment and training opportunities across diverse factories and companies.

In addition to the theoretical aspect, the initiative offers a comprehensive training program. The 43 participants conducted training aimed at enhancing life skills, boosting personal development, and instilling best practices in project formulation. Among these graduates, 12 young women joined their male counterparts in a dedicated program to master AutoCAD for engineering drawings. Furthermore, recognizing the global importance of English proficiency, all 43 graduates received specialized language training at two levels to enhance their linguistic skills.

On the practical front, these graduates received hands-on training meticulously designed to bring up their technical capability in specialized laboratories, outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, at the renowned Don Bosco Salesian Institute in Cairo's vibrant Rod El Farag district. Training covered various specialties, including electronics, with 15 graduates (6 males and 9 females), technical training in refrigeration and air conditioning for 10 graduates, and 6 others specialized in oxyacetylene and arc welding. Additionally, 12 graduates received training in auto mechanics.

"Technical education is vital for economic growth, and it's a core pillar of our corporate social responsibility strategy,” said Eng. Youssef Hafez, Board Member, Public & Government Affairs Manager of ExxonMobil Egypt, “We've forged close partnerships, with stakeholders who share our mutual interest, including Orascom Construction. Together, we initiated the 'San3ety' initiative in 2014, which has achieved significant success. Today, as we honor San3ety’s sixth edition graduates, in collaboration with both Injaz Egypt and the Don Bosco Salesian School, our commitment remains unwavering to enhance life and technical skills in Egyptian youth, paving the way for economic development."

Meanwhile, Heba Iskander, Corporate Development Director at Orascom Construction, said: “We're thrilled to witness the graduation of a new group of youth with technical skills that meet job market demands amid fast-paced changes in industry and the economy. In collaboration with our partners, we'll continue promoting technical education, equipping young Egyptians with tools to excel as skilled technicians or entrepreneurs. We firmly believe in the role of youth, particularly technical education graduates, in driving economic development."

Yasmine Wilson, the Managing Director of INJAZ Egypt, congratulated the graduates, stating: "The progress our youth achieved in the sixth edition of the ‘San3ety’ initiative fills us with pride. It fuels our determination to elevate the technical workforce's competence, positioning Egypt among advanced nations. In the face of local and global economic challenges, we recognize that technical education is vital. Thus, our commitment extends to fostering an ecosystem that enhances Egyptian youth's capabilities, empowering them to catalyze positive change in the industrial and technical landscape, locally and globally."

Upon completing their training, graduates of the sixth edition received precise evaluations from initiative partners, including Kia Motors, Fresh Electric for Home Appliances Company, and Trane Egypt, in addition to assessments by Orascom Construction at various technical and practical sites. These assessments aim to ensure that trainees graduate with the necessary qualifications and standards required by the job market.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops. ExxonMobil Egypt has more than 350 service centers under “Mobil” name, more than 110 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to 27 “On the Run” branches, and an increasing number of “Way to Go” branches that reached 18 branches. ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America and the Far East, supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participate in many community initiatives related to education, development and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.

About Orascom Construction:

Orascom Construction PLC is a leading global engineering and construction contractor primarily focused on infrastructure, industrial and high-end commercial projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. The Group also develops, operates and invests in concessions, owns 50% of BESIX Group, and holds building materials, facility management and equipment services portfolio.

Orascom Construction has been executing its strategy to build, own and operate projects in the water and concessions sectors, and has been strengthening its leading position as a key player across the region.

About Injaz EGYPT:

INJAZ Egypt is a non-profit organization empowering young people to own their economic success. We empower young people to grow their entrepreneurial ideas, hone their work skills, manage their earnings and investments, and secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. Partnering with businesses and educational institutions across the country, INJAZ supplements school curriculum with programs designed to build the capacity and realize the potential of students and young graduates. We are a member of the 13-nation INJAZ Al-Arab network, belonging to one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs - Junior Achievement Worldwide.