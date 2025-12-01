Manama, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organization and member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JA), marked Bahraini Women’s Day with a special event recognizing the achievements and contributions of women across the Kingdom.

This year’s celebration was especially meaningful as it marked a new chapter for INJAZ Bahrain with the opening of its state-of-the-art headquarters in Um Al Hassam. The organization’s diverse team includes 22 Bahraini female staff members, exemplifying its steadfast commitment to nurturing local talent and empowering youth through forward-thinking education, mentorship, and innovative programs that equip the next generation for leadership and meaningful careers.

The celebration, held at the INJAZ Bahrain Headquarters in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, H.E. Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfeeqi, H.E. Kareema Al Abbasi, Ms. Maha Mofeez, and other distinguished guests, brought together volunteers and employees to honor the pivotal role women play within INJAZ Bahrain and the wider community.

“As we mark Bahraini Women’s Day, we recognize the remarkable contributions of women and their vital role in shaping the future of youth in Bahrain,” said Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain. “The women of INJAZ Bahrain are instrumental in guiding and inspiring youth through initiatives that develop leadership, foster creativity, and prepare young people for meaningful careers, ensuring the organization’s impact resonates across the Kingdom. This occasion underscores INJAZ Bahrain’s unwavering commitment to developing talent, fostering inclusivity, and cultivating the leaders of tomorrow.”

INJAZ Bahrain’s efforts are closely aligned with Bahrain Vision 2030, which aims to empower women economically. Through its programs, INJAZ Bahrain continues to champion education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship initiatives, equipping the next generation with the skills and experience needed to contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s economic growth.