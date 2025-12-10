MANAMA, Bahrain – INJAZ Bahrain and Boeing opened a dedicated STEM Hub at INJAZ Bahrain’s new headquarters in Manama, creating a hands-on learning space designed to equip Bahraini youth with practical science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills.

Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, said: “The STEM Hub by Boeing represents a significant step forward in empowering young people with the skills and confidence they need to excel in an evolving world. Our collaboration with Boeing continues to open meaningful opportunities for Bahrain’s youth, and we remain committed to fostering innovation, creativity, and future-ready talent.”

“We look forward to welcoming students into a new STEM Hub that will help grow a future-ready talent pool,” said Wael Zaoud, Boeing managing director for the Middle East and North Africa. “Building on our long-standing collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, we have jointly developed new programs for 2026, including Sustainability in Aviation and Robotics courses, to inspire even more young people to pursue careers in aviation and other STEM fields”.

More than 400 students are expected to use the new space each year. The STEM Hub will host various programs, beginning with a robotics initiative for students aged 12–18. Guided by INJAZ Bahrain’s volunteers, participants will spend 12 to 20 hours designing and programming their robots, culminating in a final competition. The program will expand during school holidays to accommodate additional students.

The STEM Hub will also be accessible to all INJAZ Bahrain’s program participants for additional practice and skill development.

The hub underscores the deepening relations between the parties and builds on Boeing’s support to INJAZ Bahrain’s entrepreneurship programs and innovation camps since 2017. More than 1,800 students have participated in Boeing-sponsored community programs in Bahrain over the last five years alone.