Middle East: INGOT Financial Brokerage Ltd. a leading brokerage firm with over 15 years of experience aimed at making financial markets easily available and accessible to traders of all kinds – has announced the opening of its new representative office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. This inception falls in line with its ongoing efforts to broaden and cement its existence and reinforce a safe investment culture through trading.

Additionally, industry veteran Adel Jibrin was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the new representative office to spearhead the company’s business activities in the region. Jibrin boasts a robust experience spanning more than a decade, covering varied areas of the financial industry such as Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Contract for Difference (CFD) trading.

On this occasion, INGOT Financial Brokerage Founder Iman Mutlaq stated, “I am very pleased to announce the opening of our representative office in Dubai as we are continuously striving to amplify our client base in the region while empowering them to meet their investment aspirations. We are convinced that 2022 will be a year full of achievements for the company, with the nearest upcoming accomplishment hopefully being the launch of an administrative office in Qatar.”

She added, “On behalf of everyone at the company, I would like to welcome Adel Jibrin to the team. I have full confidence that he will contribute greatly to our growth, and I strongly believe that he is the right person to come up with innovative solutions that allow us to penetrate new markets and further enhance the company’s business strategy within the GCC and the Middle East. Jibrin will be an added value to INGOT Financial Brokerage, especially since he holds many certificates that endorse our goal of providing a safe investment environment for traders – such as that for Anti-Money Laundering Awareness from CCL and Regulatory Induction from DFSA, to name a few – along with his extensive knowledge of the DFSA Code of Business Conduct and regulatory overview.”

Commenting on his new position, Jibrin said, “I am delighted to be joining INGOT Financial Brokerage, which has a long track record of achievements and a reputable reputation for developing and innovating financial services.” He added, “I will use all my capabilities to expand the company’s business, especially within the Gulf area, since INGOT Financial Brokerage is committed to applying the highest standards of transparency and fully complies with top procedures and rules, and that is the main pillar of trading across international financial markets. I look forward to reaching new heights of success with the company.”

About INGOT Financial Brokerage Ltd.

INGOT Financial Brokerage Ltd. is a regulated online brokerage firm that serves as the middleman between traders and global financial markets, thus facilitating access to premium investment opportunities. These cover varied financial instruments – namely commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs, and Forex – and are offered via the world's most popular trading platform; MetaTrader5. It presents you with a unique trading experience through its competitive trading services and conditions.

To find out more about the company, visit the website www.ingotbrokers.com.jo

Dubai Representative Office Address

INGOT Brokers, Office 1908, XL Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Email: info@ingotbrokers.com.jo