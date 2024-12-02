Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: In conjunction with Bahrain's celebrations for its annual Women's Day on December 1st, Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, announced its signing of the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) issued by UN Women.

This initiative underscores the company's unwavering commitment to supporting women's rights and achieving gender equality in the workplace and society. Aligned with its ongoing efforts to empower women in the workplace and community, this step also reflects Infracorp’s strong belief that women's empowerment is crucial for long-term success.

By adhering to the WEPs, Infracorp aims to implement seven principles focused on gender equality, ensuring women's rights and professional as well as academic development. These principles encompass: high-level leadership commitment, fair treatment of all women and men in the workplace, employee health and safety, education and training for career growth, development of projects and community practices, in addition to measurement and reporting.

On this occasion, Zeeba Askar, Chief Sustainability and Investment Officer, stressed the importance of this move, stating: "We are proud to officially sign the UN Women's Empowerment Principles. This embodies our strong commitment to supporting women and promoting equal opportunities for all. We believe in women's role as a driving force for growth and innovation, and we strive to create a work environment that enhances their creativity and fulfils their ambitions for success."

She further added: "This step also confirms our dedication to enhancing the role women play in our communities and increasing their representation in leadership roles. Bahraini women hold over 50% of leadership positions within the company, serving as a cornerstone in business development and strengthening the national economy. Since its inception, Infracorp has been committed to providing an inclusive work environment that prioritises women's rights and ensures their integration into all aspects of the work."

On her part, Ms. Janneke van der Graaff – Kukler, Deputy Regional Director for UN-Women in the Arab States welcomed Infracorp’s to the network of private sector companies signatories to the UN Global Compact Women’s Empowerment Principles. “Signing the Women’s Empowerment Principles is a commitment to advance inclusive business practices: more women in the workforce and on boards is good for business. Where products are designed and marketed to meet the needs of both men and women, profit-margins will be higher. The implementation of the WEPS is also the right thing to do, offering women equal access to opportunities as men. The Principles promote fairness and make good business sense,” she added.

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.

For more information about Infracorp, visit www.infracorp.bh