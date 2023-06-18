Manama, Bahrain: Infracorp, a pioneer in infrastructure developments, unveils Marina Bay - a luxurious residential development situated on Reef Island on the Northern Coast of Manama. With a 200-million-dollar investment, the high-end project coincides with Infracorp’s vision to create sustainable communities across the countries it operates.

Infracorp organized a press conference to unveil Marina Bay's details, timeline, and development phase. Mr. Hisham Alrayes, Chairman of Infracorp, Mr. Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, and, were joined by esteemed guests and members of the media at the National Theatre of Bahrain.

The launch of Marina Bay embodies Infracorp’s commitment to elevating the luxury living experience in the kingdom of Bahrain through developing sustainable and modern residential communities. The project partners with esteemed design consultants AAP Design Construction, a full-service design and construction firm that specializes in streamlined design and build projects based in Portugal and Kuwait.

Marina Bay’s launch comes shortly after the company’s successful completion and delivery of phase one of the California Village residences in Dubai, the launch of phase two, and the completion of the first phase of Marina in the Bahrain Harbour.

“We take pride in our consistency in delivering impactful real estate projects that have significantly boosted the real estate and urban development in Bahrain. Our efforts align with the government’s Economic Vision for 2030 and tourism strategy said - Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp.

"Our success is driven by the unique investment and regulatory landscape of the Kingdom, which continues to shape the tourism and real estate sectors and contribute to the economic growth with our diverse portfolio of investment opportunities" stated Al Khan.

Furthermore, he remarked, "The Marina Bay project is part of Infracorp's expansion plans in the real estate portfolio in creating sustainable infrastructure developments across the region.”

It is worth noting that Infracorp B.S.C. is specialized in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, with a capital of $1.1 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of approximately $3 billion in infrastructure assets, including 250 million square feet of space in the Gulf, North Africa and South Asia dedicated to sustainable economic and social infrastructure. In addition, Infracorp's strategy is adapted by sustainability and achieving long-term returns for investors by proactively managing environmental, social and corporate governance risks as well as embracing value-creating opportunities in the sustainable investment ecosystem. Infracorp prioritizes community development, logistics services, sustainability technologies, renewable energy sources, and social infrastructure investments for education and healthcare sectors.