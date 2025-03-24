Inforte announced that it will strengthen its regional presence by acquiring Shifra, a leading value-added cybersecurity distributor in the Middle East and Africa. Through this strategic acquisition, Inforte will carry over its expertise in the Turkish market to these regions, while gaining the opportunity to expand primarily in emerging markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt.

İstanbul — Inforte, a value-added distributor active in Türkiye’s cybersecurity market since 2009, has acquired Shifra, a leading value-added distributor in the Middle East and Africa. This strategic move marks Inforte’s inaugural step toward establishing a robust presence in the META region (Middle East, Turkey, Africa) and becoming a regional powerhouse that delivers uninterrupted support.

With this acquisition, the company broadened its technical expertise as well as its product and solution portfolio. While offering new opportunities to its business partners, it further enhanced the end-to-end solutions it provides to its customers.

Further opportunities for business partners

“The integration of Shifra into our family represents not just a pivotal milestone, but also a strategic leap forward for the entire sector. By adapting to the growing cybersecurity demands of organizations of all sizes and to ever-evolving market conditions, we plan to infuse fresh momentum into the region’s cybersecurity landscape. Unified by our shared dedication to technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we will empower our business partners with stronger opportunities and further extend our influence across the industry,” said Güngör Gündoğdu, Founder and CEO of Inforte.

“We have always prioritized delivering strategic value to our business partners by going beyond the traditional distribution model. With Shifra’s expertise, we will further invest in supporting managed security service providers (MSSPs). We give our partners the essential capabilities to provide cutting-edge security solutions, helping them expand and attain high profitability. By broadening our product range and integrating our expertise, we are clearing the path for them to establish ongoing revenue streams and secure long-term growth,” he added.

Strong reputation in the Middle East and Africa

“As an experienced value-added cybersecurity distributor, we have built a solid reputation in the Middle East and Africa over the past 15 years. We believe that, together with Inforte, we will elevate our expertise and services to new heights and redefine the concept of cybersecurity distribution across the META region. With Inforte’s expanding portfolio and strategic vision, we are now in a stronger position than ever,” stated Ahmed Soltan, Founder and CEO of Shifra.

Highlighting that joining forces with Inforte represents an exciting new era for the business landscape, Soltan also noted that this partnership will offer new resources and growth opportunities to employees, business partners, and manufacturers.

By transferring its expertise in the Turkish market to the Middle East and Africa, Inforte will continue to grow, primarily in emerging markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt. At the same time, it will have the opportunity to expand in Türkiye in areas where Shifra is strong.

Contact:

Derya Topaloğlu

derya.topaloglu@inforte.com