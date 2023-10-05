DUBAI, UAE – At this year’s GITEX event, Infor®, the industry cloud company, is set to demonstrate the power of its cloud-based solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to enable organizations in sectors including manufacturing and logistics to digitally transform their operations to drive efficiency and innovation.

Infor, which is exhibiting on Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) booth in Hall 26, will highlight its industry expertise and the ability of its smart, preconfigured cloud solutions – which feature built-in industry functionality – to enable customers to simplify complexity, automate business processes, accelerate time to value, and enhance the experience of end users.

Infor’s solutions, which work with the leading capabilities of the AWS Cloud, give organizations the agility, insights, scalability and security they need to succeed amid current challenges including fierce competition, supply chain issues, and changing regulations, helping them to tap the growth opportunities prevalent in the region.

Infor executives including Kerry Koutsikos, vice president and GM for Middle East & Africa; Phil Lewis, senior vice president, solution consulting international; Khaled AlShami, vice president, solution consulting; and Salem Machaka, vice president of professional services, will be available to provide demonstrations and explain the latest updates to Infor’s solutions.

AlShami said: “We’re excited to participate at GITEX with our partner AWS and to demonstrate the immense power of our industry-specific solutions, which open up a new world of efficiency and innovation. We will voice a strong message around the public cloud at GITEX, as we are keen to highlight the importance for organizations to move to a multi-tenant cloud to survive and thrive, tackle challenges and seize the amazing opportunities for growth in the GCC and the wider region.”

Infor’s Phil Lewis will join other international experts for a panel discussion on “Data-driven Transformation in Industry: Scaling AI for Enterprise Impact,” on 18 October at the AI Stage in Hall 9.

On 19 October, Lewis will speak at the Global DevSlam conference on the Takeover stage, which is aimed at developers and solution architects. Lewis will discuss the breadth of AWS services that Infor uses within its Infor OS cloud platform to provide built-in AI, integration and analytics capabilities for the industry-specific needs of its customers.

Infor has supported numerous organizations on their cloud journeys in the region. Most recently, Bahrain’s ASRY, the Gulf region’s biggest maritime repair and fabrication facility, deployed Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise. The solution has enabled ASRY to unify and automate its major business functions, including procurement, accounts, and supply chain management. This has improved its efficiency, while giving management a single source of truth for all business transactions.

In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a producer and supplier of limestone products, also selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, powered by AWS, to help simplify and automate its business and processes. The solution will boost SLIC’s ability to optimally meet surging demand for its products from sectors including construction, iron and steel, glass production, mining, and agriculture in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and support economic diversification in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030.

In the UAE, Geminite Cement Industries LLC, the first fiber cement boards production plant in the UAE and part of Gemini Group, last year selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, a powerful cloud-based, industry-focused, ERP solution, to empower its digital path to optimize delivery against a surging demand for cement boards across the region.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor’s 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

