Chairman of Infinity Towers for Urban development was honored with two awards; Best Commercial Tower and Best Office Tower in Egypt and Africa for 2024-2025. These accolades were presented during a ceremony celebrating the top projects in Africa and Europe, which took place in London in mid-October.

The awards were bestowed by The International Property Awards, a prestigious organization founded in 1993, which renders this recognition one of the most esteemed global honors for the Infinity Tower project. Initially, projects are assessed at the national level by a panel of the top 100 highly experienced professionals from various real estate sectors, each contributing a score to the evaluation process.

Once a project is recognized as the best at the national level, it progresses to the continental stage, where the world is divided into various regions, including Africa, Asia, the Pacific, the Arabian Peninsula, Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Dr. Hady Fathy, CEO of Infinity Towers for Urban development, stated, “This prestigious award is among the most notable honors in the global real estate sector. It acknowledges excellence in real estate development, design, architecture, and marketing. He pointed out that winning this award reflects the quality and innovation inherent in the Infinity Tower.”

Fathy said that the criteria for the Infinity Tower project to secure this award encompassed:

- The tower's location and ease of access via road network and public transportation.

- The innovative design of Infinity Tower, which combines concrete and steel to create open office spaces without columns.

- The latest advancements in tower construction technology applied in Infinity Tower, including the use of 7000-grade rebar, which is being used for the first time in Egypt and the Middle East, as well as the high-quality ready-mix concrete that surpasses what is currently used in similar towers in terms of strength and durability.

- The services and amenities provided in Infinity Tower, such as the number of elevators and shared spaces.

- The tower's compatibility with the environment, demonstrated by its minimal pollution and low carbon footprint.

- The extent to which Infinity Tower aligns with sustainability both during construction and after operation.

He added that the significance of this award lies in elevating the competition of the Infinity Tower from a local to a global level, attracting the attention of international companies and institutions to the Infinity Tower in particular and the towers in the Central Business District in general. This recognition places the towers of the New Administrative Capital on the global map of competitive buildings, appealing to international companies looking to establish regional and international offices.

He explained that the Infinity Tower project features, for the first time in Egypt, five underground basement levels that can accommodate up to 900 cars, equivalent to 70% of the parking capacity of Tahrir Car Park, which serves the entire downtown area.

The project features three commercial floors, twenty-eight office levels, and seven serviced hotel floors managed by an international company. It also includes a celebration and conference hall, which is the first of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East, situated 200 meters above ground and capable of accommodating up to 800 guests, in addition to, a restaurant located at a height of 210 meters.

In terms of the project's construction status, Dr. Hadi Fathy, CEO of Infinity Towers for Urban Development, revealed that around 80% of the total concrete structure has been finished, reaching a height of 185 meters out of the anticipated 230 meters. Infinity Towers for Real Estate Development employs a post-construction sales strategy, enabling clients to view their floors and units prior to contracting and purchasing. He mentioned that the concrete structure and exterior facade work are expected to be completed next year.