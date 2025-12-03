The wind farm will power more than 300,000 homes and save over 400,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually, supporting Egypt’s renewable energy and decarbonisation goals.

This marks another step forward to meet Infinity Power’s 10 GW Africa-wide renewables target by 2030 and Egypt’s clean energy ambitions

Cairo, Egypt – Infinity Power, Africa’s largest renewable energy provider, broke ground on its latest wind farm, the 200 MW Ras Ghareb Wind Project in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez region.

Work will begin on construction with Infinity Power having recently signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC). The agreement was signed at the China-Africa Economic, Trade & Cultural Forum, by Eng. Nayer Fouad, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity Power, and Mr. Liu Jiajin, Vice President of POWERCHINA HDEC.

The Ras Ghareb wind farm is a flagship project under Egypt’s renewable energy programme, part of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development-led Energy Pillar of the Nexus Water-Food-Energy (NWFE) initiative.

Once complete, the 200 MW wind farm is expected to provide clean electricity to more than 300,000 homes and save over 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. It will play a critical role in advancing the country's sustainability ambitions and accelerating the shift towards a low-carbon economy.

This step also marks a further move towards Infinity Power’s target of operating 10 GW of renewable energy across Africa by 2030, which in turn will supply approximately 12 million homes with clean electricity.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-Founder and Chairman, Infinity Power, said: “We continue to make strong progress towards our 2030 capacity target, and this project marks another important milestone in that journey. It shows that large-scale renewable projects in Africa are becoming a reality on the ground, demonstrating the continent’s ability to deliver projects of real value on time and to the highest standards. We already know the Ras Ghareb region well, and this new site will make a strong contribution to Egypt’s energy needs at a competitive price while we continue to honour our commitments to the local community.”

Nayer Fouad, Co-Founder and CEO, Infinity Power, added: “At Infinity Power, we’re driven to deliver transformative renewable infrastructure, and Ras Ghareb is a defining example. With HDEC as our partner, we’re combining technical excellence with long-term vision to deliver real impact for Egypt through this project. I look forward to the next stage at Ras Ghareb as we move into construction and ultimately the operation of this important project.

Mr. Liu Jiajin, Vice President, POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC), said: "This 200MW wind farm embodies POWERCHINA Huadong's mission to 'Engineer Green Progress' through sustainable infrastructure. By combining HDEC’s expertise with local partnerships, we deliver clean energy solutions that power communities while protecting our planet – turning Egypt's renewable vision into reality."

About Infinity Power

Infinity Power, a joint venture between Infinity and Masdar, is Africa’s largest renewable energy provider. Infinity Power targets power generation projects in Africa through renewable energy sources, namely solar and wind, as well as other technologies such as battery storage, aiming for 10 GW of operational capacity by 2030.

It has a substantial operational portfolio of 1.3 GW across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal – helping to avoid over 3 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually – and a pipeline of 16 GW, including around 3 GW of a near-term development pipeline. For further information about Infinity Power, visit www.weareinfinitypower.com

About HDEC

POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC) is an international engineering company. The business scope of HDEC includes hydropower and new energy, urban and rural construction, ecology and environment and other fields, as well as world-leading unique Digital Innovations tailored to meet our clients’ requirement and exceed their expectations, and HDEC strives to build a first-class international engineering company with intelligent service ability of the whole engineering process.