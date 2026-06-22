Cairo, Egypt: Infinity Power, the largest African pure-play renewable energy provider, announced the signing of three key agreements on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2026 in Cape Town, reinforcing its continued momentum in delivering large-scale clean energy projects across the continent.

The signings span multiple partnerships with leading global technology and engineering companies, supporting the advancement of renewable energy projects across South Africa and Egypt. Together, these milestones mark a significant step in progressing Infinity Power’s growing project pipeline toward implementation, supporting its target to reach 10 GW of operational capacity by 2032.

In 2024 and 2025, the company added new projects across Egypt, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire, adding 2.56 GW of solar capacity, 200 MW of wind capacity, and 720 MWh of battery solutions to its committed pipeline. These include 1.28 GW of solar PV projects in South Africa under Bid Window 7; 1.2 GW of solar PV and 720 MWh BESS projects in Aswan and Minya; the 200 MW Ras Ghareb wind farm in Egypt; and two solar PV sites totaling 80 MW under Scaling Solar in Côte d’Ivoire.

Eng. Nayer Fouad, Co-founder and CEO of Infinity Power, said: “The signings announced at the Africa Energy Forum reflect Infinity Power’s continued focus on turning a strong development pipeline into projects that are ready for execution. By partnering with leading global technology and engineering companies, we are strengthening our ability to deliver large-scale renewable energy projects efficiently and at pace across key African markets. These milestones not only advance our presence in South Africa and Egypt but also demonstrate the importance of collaboration in accelerating the continent’s transition to clean, reliable energy.”

Ashish Ranjan, Chief Technical Officer of Infinity Power, added: “These signings mark an important step in advancing the technical execution of our growing project portfolio across Africa. By working with globally recognized technology providers and EPC partners, we are ensuring that our projects are designed and delivered in accordance to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, and performance. At Infinity Power, our focus is not only on scaling capacity, but on deploying the right technologies and expertise to support long-term, sustainable energy systems across the markets we serve.”

Conditional EPC Contract Award Signing – Highveld Solar PV Project, South Africa

Infinity Power signed a conditional Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract award with Sterling and Wilson (S&W) for the Highveld Solar PV Project, with a capacity of 285.6 MWp, as part of the REIPPPP Bid Window 7 portfolio awarded to Infinity Power.

The conditional contract award was signed by Shiv Shankar Pandey, Executive Vice President, Sterling and Wilson. The project is expected to power approximately 167,000 homes and avoid approximately 660,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, while supporting local job creation during construction.

Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, "We are honored to partner with Infinity Power on the Highveld Solar PV Project, a landmark 285.6 MWp renewable energy initiative. South Africa remains a strategic market for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, where we are now implementing multiple projects that demonstrate our strong execution capabilities and commitment to sustainable energy transition. This conditional EPC contract award reinforces our robust ordering momentum and positions us to deliver world-class solar infrastructure that supports local job creation and Africa's cleaner energy future."

Conditional EPC Letter of Award – Ngwedi Cluster Solar PV Projects (Preferred Contractor)

Infinity Power signed a Letter of Award with PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd. for the EPC works of the Ngwedi cluster Solar PV Projects, with a capacity of 488 MWp, marking a key step forward, towards project implementation.

The Letter of Award was signed by Mu Xiaoqing, General Manager of PCG International Company. The project is expected to power approximately 289,000 homes and avoid more than 1.1 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually, contributing to South Africa’s renewable energy capacity and broader sustainability objectives.

Mr. Mu Xiaoqing, General Manager of PCG International Company said “This project represents another important milestone in PowerChina Guizhou's commitment to supporting South Africa's renewable energy ambitions. By leveraging our global expertise in utility-scale renewable energy projects, we aim to deliver a reliable, efficient, and sustainable power generation asset that will contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s energy security, decarbonisation objectives, and socio-economic development."

Letter of Award Signing – Nefer Minya Solar PV Project, Egypt

A ceremony was held to formally acknowledge the signing of a Letter of Award (signed earlier in Q1 this year) between Infinity Power and AIKO Energy, in collaboration with project partner Hassan Allam Utilities Energy, covering the supply of photovoltaic (PV) modules for the Nefer Minya 1.2 GWp solar project in Egypt.

The Letter of Award was signed by Justin Yuan, President of Overseas Sales, AIKO Energy. The project is expected to generate clean energy sufficient to power approximately 1.4 million homes, while avoiding around 1.6 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Justin Yuan, President of Overseas Sales at AIKO, said: “The MENA region is one of the world's most dynamic clean energy frontiers. Securing the Nefer Menya LOA was already a strong vote of confidence, and the AEF platform in South Africa provides an ideal stage to present this milestone partnership to the global community. This cooperation opens the door for joint development of future PV and energy storage projects across the region. AIKO's ABC technology is purpose-built for extreme desert climates, delivering robust, high-yield generation that will support our partners' expanding project pipelines for decades to come.”

Driving Execution Across a Growing Pipeline

These signings underscore Infinity Power’s continued progress in delivering on its 16 GW renewable energy pipeline, with multiple projects advancing into execution phases across key African markets.

The signings reflect Infinity Power’s strategy of partnering with leading global and regional players to deliver bankable, scalable renewable energy solutions across Africa. By combining technical expertise, financial strength, and local market knowledge, these collaborations play a critical role in accelerating access to reliable and clean energy across the continent.

About Infinity Power

Infinity Power, a joint venture between Infinity and Masdar, is the largest African pure-play renewable energy provider. Infinity Power targets power generation projects in Africa through renewable energy sources, namely solar and wind, as well as other technologies such as battery storage, aiming for 10 GW of operational capacity by 2032.

The company has a substantial operational portfolio of 1.3 GW across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, helping to avoid over 3 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, and a pipeline of 16 GW in development, including approximately 3 GW in advanced development.

For further information about Infinity Power, visit: www.weareinfinitypower.com

About Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL)

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 27.3 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction). SWREL also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 13.5 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties. Present in 28 countries today, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited has operations in India, South-east Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Visit us – www.sterlingandwilsonre.com

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/sterling-and-wilson-renewable-energy/

About PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Co.(PCG)

Powerchina Guizhou Engineering Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as"Guizhou Engineering Company”) is affiliated to Powerchina Construction Corporation of China (Powerchina, A super large Chinese central State-owned enterprises and Fortune Global 500 enterprises managed by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council). Headquartered in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province, with a registered capital of 1 billion yuan, It is one of the World’s leading Renewable Energy EPC with Global Installed Capacity of 30GW+

For further information about Powerchina Guizhou, visit: http://en.gepcc.powerchina.cn/

About AIKO

AIKO is a top-ranked solar technology leader specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of solar generation products. The company offers solar cells, ABC (All Back Contact) modules, and scenario-based packaged solutions. Guided by the mission of "Empowering transformation towards a carbon-free era," AIKO continues to pursue extreme innovation and cutting-edge technology.



For more information, please visit https://aikosolar.com.