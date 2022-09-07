Cairo: Infinity, Egypt’s leading renewable energy solutions provider has announced that they will contribute towards powering the COP27 summit with newly deployed clean renewable energy solutions at Sharm El-Sheikh. Through its JV with Masdar ‘Infinity Power’, it will be developing, managing and operating a 6MWp solar energy plant in Sharm El-Sheikh to power COP27, Infinity will also be developing, managing, operating and maintaining 18 electric vehicle charging stations across Sharm, enabling the use of EVs to provide transportation services during the summit.

Speaking about the announcement, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-Founder and CEO, Infinity, said, “We are delighted to be able to support the government during this historic occasion, by delivering clean, renewable energy-based solutions to power COP27. We will continue providing sustainable energy solutions to Sharm El Sheikh for years to come through our solar plant and EV charging network, providing clean power to a city with an important role in Egyptian diplomacy and international relations.”

The solar energy plant by Infinity Power, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity, will hold the capacity to produce a total of 6 MWp of power with a potential to generate 11,723 MWh total energy per year. The total energy generated by this plant can power up to 5,275 homes per year, while reducing carbon emissions by 4,368 tons CO2/year. The solar plant will be ready to operate by the end of October 2022, before the start of COP27 activities.

Meanwhile, Infinity is also developing 18 EV charging stations in Sharm Al Sheikh to facilitate EVs usage during the summit. The 18 stations have 116 charging points with total of 58 chargers 49 AC and 9 DC charging points. These stations that are a part of Infinity’s larger EV charging network across Egypt and Africa, will continue to provide EV users in Sharm Al Sheikh with charging solutions even after the event, enabling Sharm el Sheikh to sustain EV’s in the future and continue to reduce it’s air pollution as a city. Infinity’s EV charging stations are available at key gas stations and parking lots of popular malls and locations, across Sharm El-Sheikh.

Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across several sectors and scales. For nearly a decade, Infinity has been leading the shift to a sustainable future for Egypt and Africa, through meticulously developed, commercially viable energy solutions that provide efficient and sustainable access to energy resources for everyone. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy while also providing Power Distribution services and operating the largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network in Egypt and Africa. Infinity is the largest Egyptian contributor to the Benban Solar Park, Africa’s largest photovoltaic power station with an estimated capacity of 1465 MWp.

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only Egyptian dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in the country that develops clean energy solutions across several sectors and scales. For nearly a decade, Infinity has been leading the shift to a sustainable future for Egypt and Africa, through meticulously developed, commercially viable energy solutions that provide efficient and sustainable access to energy resources for everyone. Infinity has so far, invested in projects with total investment size of around USD 350 million representing almost 236 MWp capacity across six utility-scale operational projects.

Infinity harnesses different resources for Power Generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy while also providing Power Distribution services and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions across three categories: cities and infrastructure, commercial and industrial and homes. Infinity also provides comprehensive EPC services including designing, procuring, constructing, commissioning power plants and solar solutions for carports and rooftops, as well as O&M services that help solar energy asset owners maximize returns. Infinity’s Asset Management Services ensure the optimization of administration and financial management throughout the project lifecycle.

Infinity is the largest Egyptian contributor to the Benban Solar Park, Africa’s largest photovoltaic power station with an estimated capacity of 1465 MWp. Since 2018, Infinity has been establishing the largest EV charging network in Egypt and Africa, with over 100 charging stations and 330 charging points across 11 governorates.

