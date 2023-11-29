In a dazzling revelation of automotive innovation, INFINITI has pulled back the curtain to unveil the Vision Qe Concept during an event held in Tokyo, under the title “New Dawn.” This momentous event is part of a strategic product renaissance, introducing four new models that herald a new era for the vehicle range.

Vision Qe is a manifestation of INFINITI's commitment to redefine luxury in the electric age. This sleek fastback sedan concept, an embodiment of the brand's evolved design language, ‘Artistry in Motion’, brings forth a captivating fusion of artistic details and a single fluid design gesture.

The excitement continues, INFINITI has tantalizingly hinted at an all-new QX65 crossover coupe as an all-electric SUV. The QX65, drawing inspiration from the region's preference for stylish and dynamic vehicles, offers a two-row alternative in the midsized segment. These additions to the lineup are poised to elevate the driving experience for the vibrant and diverse market that AAC has established a strong legacy within.

The unveiling of the Vision Qe Concept and the quartet announcement signify a holistic renewal of the INFINITI brand within the unique context of Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. This strategic blend of technology, futuristic design, and a commitment to sustainability, encapsulates the essence of INFINITI's evolution, positioning it as a vision in the region's automotive landscape.

The promise of high-performance electric mobility is palpable, with design elements like the gentle pressing along the bodyside and surfacing of the fenders hinting at the engaging electric drive that a future production version will deliver. Alfonso Albaisa, INFINITI’s Senior Vice President for Global Design, describes it as, “Powerful, almost motionless, but generating such speed”, echoing the spirit of the dynamic urban landscape.

As the demand for luxury meets the dynamism of electric mobility, AAC stands at the forefront, steering the way forward with a product lineup that exceeds the demands of the region's future. These renaissance cements INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles’ position as the luxury automotive brand of choice for the UAE, where opulence, performance, and sustainability converge seamlessly.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

