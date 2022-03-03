Amman, Jordan: The vehicle assembly plant in Canton Mississippi is announced as one of the locations that will build INFINITI models that deliver on the company’s Ambition 2030 vision to empower mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd. will invest $500 million U.S dollars to modernize and transform the plant, incorporating the latest in EV manufacturing technology and automation in advance of producing all-electric models for both the INFINITI and Nissan brands.

“By 2030 we envisage that the majority of INFINITI models sold globally will be electrified” said INFINITI Chairman Peyman Kargar. “In confirming one of the future locations where our new generation of electric products will be built, we progress towards achieving this goal.”

In support of the announcement INFINITI released a tantalizing glimpse of the bright direction that lays ahead for the brand. It’s a future that will bring to life INFINITI’s unique approach to modern Japanese luxury with a focus on thoughtful hospitality while seamlessly integrating technology and innovation into its vehicles.

About Bustami and Sahib Trading Company:

Bustami and Sahib Trading Company started in 1969. Today it represents the cornerstone of Jordan and the Middle East. It later became the mark of sophistication that the company introduced - hence the INFINITI brand, putting the products of the two brands in the hands of the solution-packed Jordanian people in the field of vehicle financing through its car rental arm. And its effectiveness across the country at the same time.

Bustami today has a growing base of customers, serving them through showrooms, sub-dealers, and maintenance centers, in addition to its cadre of specialized staff numbering over 200.

