Abu Dhabi: Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”), a provider of capital and capital financing services in the alternative investments space listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, is pleased to announce a portfolio update for its industrial assets.

Investcorp Capital has made a series of acquisitions within the real estate portfolio, bringing the size of its total industrial portfolio to 625 buildings. Recent acquisitions highlights include:

Waterside Business Park, 8 multi-tenant light industrial buildings containing 279,887 square feet in Tampa, Florida. The business park is less than two miles from international airports and offers many restaurants, shops, hotels and business services nearby.

8 multi-tenant light industrial buildings containing 279,887 square feet in Tampa, Florida. The business park is less than two miles from international airports and offers many restaurants, shops, hotels and business services nearby. Dallas & Atlanta Infill Portfolio , a 16-building portfolio totaling 597,161 square feet, adding to Investcorp Capital’s existing significant industrial presence. Dallas-Fort Worth is the fourth largest Metropolitan Statistical Area (“ MSA ”) in the US, with a large and highly diversified economy. Atlanta is the sixth largest MSA in the US and is considered the logistics hub and economy engine of the Southeast.

, a 16-building portfolio totaling 597,161 square feet, adding to Investcorp Capital’s existing significant industrial presence. Dallas-Fort Worth is the fourth largest Metropolitan Statistical Area (“ ”) in the US, with a large and highly diversified economy. Atlanta is the sixth largest MSA in the US and is considered the logistics hub and economy engine of the Southeast. West Coast Infill Portfolio , a 17-building portfolio encompassing 539,909 square feet across Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area. The San Francisco Bay Area remains one of the largest and most sought-after markets in the US due to its highly diversified economy, led by technology-forward companies with large concentrations in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

, a 17-building portfolio encompassing 539,909 square feet across Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area. The San Francisco Bay Area remains one of the largest and most sought-after markets in the US due to its highly diversified economy, led by technology-forward companies with large concentrations in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Diversified Data Center, 6 data centers spanning key U.S. data hubs, totaling four million square feet. Data centers provide critical infrastructure for the largest and fastest growing companies around the world and are essential for modern business.

The acquisitions further strengthen Investcorp Capital’s real estate portfolio, providing investors with direct exposure to a global portfolio of investments. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industrial sector was becoming the most desired asset class by institutional investors due to sustained strong performance and perceived upside in the future. Investcorp Capital expects future upside through the rise of e-commerce, supply chain concerns, and onshoring of product inventories.

Investcorp Capital’s industrial assets make up a large portion of the Company’s real estate portfolio with significant presence in the US, followed by Europe, India and the Middle East. By having a diversification strategy and a commitment to markets globally, Investcorp Capital is well positioned to deliver consistent investment opportunities for shareholders.

Executive Chairman of Investcorp Capital, Mohammed Alardhi, commented: “We are encouraged by the industrial real estate sector outlook and anticipate that the growth of industrial rents year-over-year will remain robust. Our recent acquisitions in the industrial asset class are underpinned by 40+ years of experience and a proven track record through Investcorp Group, providing investors with exposure to a truly global portfolio. We will continue to unlock value for investors by seeking out the best investment opportunities for Investcorp Capital.”

Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp Capital, Timothy Mattar, commented: “We are pleased with the recent industrial acquisitions made in our real estate asset class, and remain confident in the performance of the sector. In the US, we have seen re-shoring and nearshoring shaping the industrial sector, with well-located multi-tenanted industrial assets continuing to attract interest from tenants. This can be seen with the acquisitions announced here, and we expect to see strong risk adjusted returns from the investments.”