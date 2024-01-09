​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics retailers, is making this year's Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) even more memorable with its dazzling promotions. As a key participant in the annual shopping extravaganza, Jumbo Electronics customers still have the chance to win incredible prizes from now until 14 January.

To enter the prize draw, customers just need to make a purchase of AED 500 or more, either in-store at a Jumbo Electronics outlet across the UAE or online at jumbo.ae. As part of the ‘IT’S RAINING GOLD’ promotion, lucky DSF Mega Winners will be in with a chance to win one of two remaining 250gm 22k Gold Bars. The first and second gold bars were scooped by Mr Abdul Perntha and Ms Marilou Yumul respectively.

Throughout DSF, Jumbo Electronics has also been offering weekly and daily prizes throughout the period, with five iPhone 15 Pro Max devices up for grabs in its DSF Weekly Winners, as well as DSF Daily Winners, where customers have the chance to win one of 38 handpicked premium experiences. The first three lucky DSF weekly iPhone 15 Pro Max winners were Ms Melanie Vogli, Ms Theresa Garcia, and Mr Ammar Mahasen.

With a series of fantastic offers available, it’s no wonder that so many enter the raffle each year. Other promotions at Jumbo Electronics throughout the festival have included a ‘deal of the day’ every day, limited-time offers on weekends, and a Jumbo Flash Sale every Friday and Saturday with low prices online at jumbo.ae.

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group commented: "We would like to congratulate all the winners of our DSF competitions so far and urge any of our customers who have not already done so to enter before the end of the festival. We are delighted to be a part of the Dubai Shopping Festival once again and are excited to elevate the shopping experience for our customers."

If that’s not enough to entice shoppers, Jumbo is also giving AED 100 Gift Voucher to be used on the next purchase, 20% off on Value Added Services such as Extended Warranty, Jumbo Salama and Jumbo Service Point, and customers can enjoy Exchange Bonus of up to AED 2000 on smartphones, laptops and appliances.

Jumbo Electronic’s Dubai Shopping Festival offers continue for the entire duration of the festival, from now until 14 January, giving shoppers a unique opportunity to win big.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 49 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

