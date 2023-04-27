Dubai, UAE - India TV, a leading Hindi news channel based in India, has announced its launch in the UAE on April 29th in collaboration with NKN Media, which has been appointed India TV's exclusive ad sales and distribution partner for the UAE region.

The launch event witnessed Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Rajat Sharma, the chairman and editor-in-chief of India TV, come together in Dubai to shoot an episode of the longest-running show in India, 'Aap ki Adalat'. During the shoot at Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Salman entertained the crowd with his witty responses to Rajat Sharma’s questions. At the end of the shoot, Rajat Sharma surprised the audience with the announcement that India TV will now be available in the UAE, starting with the airing of Salman Khan's episode.

This move is a significant milestone towards India TV's goal to inform and empower global Indians with accurate, in-depth, and fact-based journalism without bias or sensationalism. Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV, emphasised the channel's goal to inform and empower global Indians with accurate and fact-based journalism, establishing India TV as the most trusted and reliable news source. The expansion of India TV's reach to the UAE marks a significant milestone towards achieving this objective. The channel aims to cater to the needs of the Indian diaspora residing in the UAE and provide them with comprehensive news coverage of India and the rest of the world.

NKN Media will facilitate brand partnerships and offer advertising solutions to expand India TV's reach in the UAE, creating a platform for more innovative and engaging news content for audiences across the region.

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO & Managing Director of NKN Media, expressed confidence in the partnership's productivity and potential to cater to the needs of the Hindi news consumer base in the region. "Since NKN Media collaborated with India TV last year, we had the vision to bring this flagship show to UAE to give it a local flavour. And what could have been better than making this big with superstar Salman Khan, especially when he has such a large fan following in UAE. The partnership with India TV is part of NKN Media's ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio and meet the growing demands of the audience," he stated.

The episode featuring Salman Khan will air on April 29th at 10 pm in India and the UAE. The launch of India TV in the UAE is a significant milestone for the channel. It aims to cater to the needs of the Indian diaspora residing in the UAE and provide them with comprehensive news coverage of India and the rest of the world. With its partnership with NKN Media, India TV is poised to become the most trusted and reliable source of news for the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

About India TV

India TV is a Hindi news channel based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. The channel was launched on 20 May 2004 by Rajat Sharma and wife Ritu Dhawan. The channel is a Independent News Service subsidiary, co-founded by Sharma and Dhawan in 1997. In a short period, India TV has created benchmarks in innovation, impact, ratings, time spends, and viewer support. Indeed, India TV's newsbreaks have inspired talk shows on rival channels, Bollywood films, BBC documentaries and articles in Time Magazine. In today's rampant me-too- ism, India TV is perhaps the only Hindi news channel perceived as "courageous" and "different." Today Mr. Sharma's editorial decision-making reaches out to an audience of 90 million C&S homes. India TV has state-of-the-art digital connectivity and its Broadcast Centre covers an area of more than 1,28,000 square feet in Sector 85, Noida.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/

About NKN Media

NKN Media is a well-established 360-degree communication agency that has been catering to clients' needs since its inception in 1999. With a widespread presence in multiple countries including India, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, and The Kingdom of Bahrain, NKN Media is a prominent player in the media industry. The agency offers an extensive range of media services that encompass television, print, travel media, digital, radio, cinema, and OOH. NKN Media takes pride in its exclusive partnerships with highly reputed media entities such as Republic TV, India TV, NDTV 24×7, AAJ Tak, and India Today. Driven by its vision to become a leading global media outsourcing company, NKN Media focuses on delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners while simultaneously creating opportunities for organisational growth. With a mission to continuously evolve and expand its services, NKN Media remains committed to providing top-notch media solutions to its customers.

https://nknmedia.ae/