DUBAI: The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai is currently hosting the ‘Steel Week’ to showcase the Indian steel sector, boost trade relations with the UAE and build a portfolio of opportunities for India’s steel sector. The Steel Week was inaugurated by Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister of Steel.

As part of the Steel Week, one-to-one meetings were held with leading players in steel production and logistics industries based in the UAE. The flagship scheme of the Government viz, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) for specialty steel, the features and its focus areas were highlighted during the meetings. The objective of the meetings was to encourage investment in India and explore potential for increasing bilateral trade in steel. Meetings were held with leading companies in the UAE.

An interactive session on ‘Steel Usage in UAE & Collaboration Opportunities for Indian Steel Sector’ was held between key steel producing companies from India and steel user companies of the UAE.

The Union Minister of Steel urged companies to take advantage of the CEPA agreement and find ways to set foot in the MENA region using UAE as the base. He assured full support by the Government of India and mentioned that steel, as a base for much of infrastructure projects, will be crucial to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s Gatishakti Master Plan and other key projects. Indian steel majors including SAIL, JSW Steel, AM/NS, Tata Steel and JSPL presented their views on steel manufacturing, product portfolio, production capacities, sector coverage, and key areas of expertise.

The delegation visited steel processing facilities of M/s Conares Steel and met representatives from key steel consumers and logistics companies of the UAE.

Steel Week will host a session on steel fabrication industry exploring collaboration opportunities for Indian steel producers with the local UAE fabricators.

The Steel Week at India Pavilion will conclude on March 17th 2022.

-Ends-

To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en

For more information or any media query, please contact –

Vipin Chanddra

APCO Worldwide

Email – vchanddra@apcoworldwide.com

Shalini Saigal

APCO Worldwide

Email – ssaigal@apcoworldwide.com