Following the successful partnership on various brands and projects in the region over the past three years, Acquisit is expanding its collaboration with global beauty leader L’Oréal in the GCC, Levant and Morocco across a spectrum of DtoC brands. This underscores Acquisit’s prowess in driving impactful growth for digital industry leaders on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to once again be chosen as L'Oréal Middle East's preferred partner for their digital marketing requirements," said Edouard Daou, Co-founder of Acquisit. "This affirms our commitment to excellence and our ability to foster transformative growth through innovative marketing strategies."

L'Oréal Middle East was in search of a marketing partner who could not only meet but exceed expectations. Acquisit's proven record of success and its profound understanding of the beauty and cosmetics industry reaffirmed their position, as the ideal choice, once again.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our collaboration with Acquisit," said Olfa Messaoudi, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at L'Oréal Middle East. "This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to excellence, creativity, and unlocking unparalleled dimensions of success in the dynamic landscape of the beauty industry. We look forward to Acquisit’s support in propelling our brands to new heights.”