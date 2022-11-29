Dubai & Riyadh: Leading digital marketing group, Incubeta, today announced the opening of new offices in Saudi Arabia, as part of its expansion within the MENA region.

This expansion will formalize Incubeta’s presence in the local market allowing the company to better service its existing portfolio of clients in the Kingdom, including major partners like McDonald’s KSA, PIF, and Walima.

The decision for Incubeta to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia constitutes a significant milestone that will strengthen their regional growth strategy. Additionally it’ll allow Incubeta to further expand its portfolio, providing clients with fully-integrated, end-to-end digital services and access to Google Marketing Platform solutions.

Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning economy offers a significant opportunity for Incubeta to explore new business growth and contribute to the Kingdom’s goal of opening up to the world while maintaining steady and continuous economic growth.

Yusif Amman, who’ll be heading up Incubeta’s Saudi Arabian office, said: “Fueled by Vision 2030, the Saudi market is currently rocketing to new heights. We believe that building a strong team in Saudi Arabia is key for us to be able to capitalize on the explosive growth that the country is witnessing. As a Saudi local, I have a keen sense of responsibility to ensure that the momentum towards further growth continues. With the strategic solutions and skills that Incubeta provides, we are fully confident of the positive impact that we will continue to make in the digital landscape of marketing in the Kingdom.”

Incubeta’s Saudi Arabia headquarters will be located in Riyadh, where the company will focus primarily on government clients. The additional office in Jeddah will serve to support the private sector, and will allow Incubeta to keep up with the Kingdom’s megaprojects along the Red Sea coast.

Commenting on this major step forward, Neal Patel, Managing Director at Incubeta MENA, said: “I find Saudi Arabia to be a very exciting place to do business. Given our recent client acquisitions, we have decided to fully mobilize a local team to better support our awesome partners on the ground. With Incubeta’s deep expertise in performance marketing coupled with our social media and creative capabilities, I believe we are truly bringing a unique set of skills to the market, which can help current and new partners accelerate their business performance. In Yusif, we have a Managing Director who knows the Saudi market and is able to deliver results consistently.”

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in marketing, technology, data and creative, Incubeta is a team of over 800 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

Present in 22 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions with global expertise. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.

As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, personalisation, data activation and advanced digital media.