Dubai - Incubeta MENA, one of the region's most prominent Digital agencies, today announced a new regional structure and strategic changes within its senior management team, further strengthening its position as a leading digital agency in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



Katerina Bazalova, has been promoted to Vice President of Creative EMEA & APAC. As a part of her new role, Katerina will maximise growth for Incubeta by building Global, world-class, client centric creative solutions, continuing their legacy as an expert client partner who becomes an extension of the internal team. Bazlova has built a team of incredible talent, who share Incubeta’s passion for creating bold, impactful, meaningful, and memorable work. Bazalova previously held the Regional Director of Business Operations position, where she oversaw the regional SEO, Social Media and Creative operations.

“A challenging, yet incredibly inspiring and invigorating industry to be part of. I am honoured to be able to drive product & an industry-culture change alongside the best of the best '' comments Bazalova. Prior to joining Incubeta, she held senior positions at Geometry MENA and Cheil Worldwide (London, UK), and will continue to propel Incubeta’s Global and Regional creative solutions.

Incubeta also announced the appointment of Dominic Honess as the Regional Business Director. Honess will oversee the company’s client portfolio, with a focus on elevating the offering across Incubeta’s Media, SEO and Social pillars. Over his 14 years experience in the digital industry, Honess brings extensive global experience having held prominent positions at multiple markets at UM and Mindshare UK.



“I’m excited to be a part of a fast growing business that really focuses on delivering the best quality work for our clients” comments Honess.

These changes align with the regional business strategy to continue to drive Incubeta MENA’s long-term growth within the region by developing a diverse leadership team who are deeply experienced and energised to drive the company’s growth.

About Incubeta

Incubeta is a leading digital marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth, harnessing the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions. Incubeta has a team of over 800 specialists across 22 offices worldwide, including regional offices in Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah.

With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta delivers strategies that unify data, technology, creative and digital media including SEO, Social Media and Performance Media.

As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as dynamic creative, data activation, real 1:1 marketing, and industry-specific segmentation modelling



For more information about us, visit: https://mena.incubeta.com/

Media Enquiries:

Sarah Thomas

Sarah.Thomas@Incubeta.com

Lea Allam

Lea.Allam@Incubeta.com