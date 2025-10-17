Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company, and the region’s leading innovators in AI-powered, domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, and X14 Media, a subsidiary of X14 Holding, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Global 2025. The agreement establishes a partnership to co-design, develop, and operationalize (In)Media, a next-generation AI media intelligence platform that detects, analyzes, and responds to harmful or misleading narratives in real time.

This MoU outlines a collaborative framework for multi-phase co-development, combining Inception’s strength in large-scale AI architectures and enterprise solution design with X14 Media’s expertise in AI-powered media systems and data-driven communications. Together, the companies will deliver a platform that helps organizations identify emerging topics across social and news platforms, assess reputational risk, and generate timely, data-backed responses, ensuring communication decisions are grounded in transparency, accuracy, and trust.

Built with an AI–human collaborative workflow, (In)Media enables analysts to query, interpret, and refine insights through human-in-the-loop tools, ensuring AI-generated intelligence remains contextually accurate and actionable.

Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, commented: “Our partnership with X14 Media marks a pivotal milestone in scaling (In)Media into an enterprise-ready platform designed for deployment across industries and geographies. By combining X14 Media’s strength in infrastructure and data intelligence with Inception’s expertise in large-scale AI system design, we are accelerating the development of a platform that will enable organizations to understand, navigate, and shape information ecosystems with accuracy and integrity.”

Suhail Al Mehari, Managing Director of X14 Media, commented: “This partnership demonstrates how collaboration between two innovation leaders can drive meaningful impact. At X14 Media, we integrate AI, data, and strategic communications to help organizations communicate with clarity and confidence. Together with Inception, we’re co-developing a platform that advances transparency, accuracy, and trust across today’s complex digital environment.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered products and enterprise business solutions. With a rich heritage of research and development, the company has pioneered the creation of industry-specific products, enabling it to collaborate with various industries and sectors to develop cutting-edge solutions. Key products include (In)Alpha for investment decisions & portfolio management, (In)Climate – a next-generation meteorological platform and (In)Energy – designed to optimize upstream and downstream energy operations at scale. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that includes procurement, human capital, workflow management, complex business processes, customer experience and a generative AI solution for executives. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through its various initiatives, the company aims to democratize AI, ensuring that it reaches everyone. By unlocking Emirati potential in AI and, Inception is driving progress and shaping the future of technology in the region.

About X14 Media

Founded in 2022 as a subsidiary of X14 Holding and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, X14 Media empowers organizations to communicate with clarity, transparency, and precision through AI and data-driven media systems, enabling them to own their narrative in an increasingly complex media world.

hrough its proprietary X14 Intelligent Suite, the company integrates artificial intelligence and data-driven insights to help governments, enterprises, and public institutions strengthen credibility, optimize digital ecosystems, and drive measurable impact.