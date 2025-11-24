Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ireland-based Mirror Security, a global leader at the forefront of GenAI security. Under the terms of the agreement, Inception and Mirror Security will co-develop advanced AI security products tailored to the needs of government entities and enterprises, and will play a significant role in meeting regional demand for innovative AI security solutions.

As the accelerated adoption of generative AI reshapes global industries, security has become the most significant barrier to scaled enterprise deployment. Studies by the World Economic Forum reveal that 93% of cybersecurity leaders expect AI-driven threats to dramatically reshape the risk landscape over the next two years. Despite increased adoption, only 5% of organizations feel highly confident in their security posture for AI and machine learning platforms, highlighting a critical gap in trust and resilience.

This agreement directly responds to that rapidly growing demand for robust, AI-native security solutions. Together, the two companies will enable government institutions and enterprises to securely progress from AI strategy and design to secure, scalable, real-world implementations without compromising privacy or compliance. As such, the agreement also supports the UAE’s ambition to build a trusted, resilient, and globally competitive AI ecosystem.

Commenting on the agreement, Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “Unlocking the true potential of AI requires advanced innovation on one hand and full compliance, security and trust on the other. Mirror Security’s world-class expertise in developing AI security solutions, coupled with Inception’s Agentic AI capabilities would result in the creation of AI-for-security products that are dependable and reliable, which in turn will give greater confidence to our customers as they realize their AI ambitions.”

Pankaj Thapa, Co-founder & CEO at Mirror Security added: “The convergence of regulatory pressure, advanced persistent threats, and AI-driven innovations requires organizations to deploy new security paradigms to confidently unlock AI's potential. Our partnership with Inception combines their proven enterprise AI capabilities with our AI security suite that protects single and complex multi-agent systems to deliver secure, scalable AI while eliminating data exposure risk to ensure sovereign AI compliance for public and private sector customers.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to making a positive societal impact. Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About Mirror Security

Mirror Security, a research-driven cybersecurity company spun out of University College Dublin, is the global pioneer in GenAI-native security. Its integrated “Security of AI” platform delivers the industry’s most complete protection suite: AgentIQ provides full-spectrum agentic security, safeguarding every class of AI agent from single-task executors to complex multi-agent swarms and the latest reasoning architectures; DiscoveR delivers fully automated red teaming that continuously probes and hardens AI systems by uncovering vulnerabilities before attackers do; and VectaX, the world’s first production-ready fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) engine optimized for AI workloads, enables training and inference on encrypted data without ever exposing it. With operations in Ireland, the USA, and India, Mirror Security is setting the unbreakable global standard for AI data protection and GenAI security. For more information, please visit www.mirrorsecurity.io