Residences at Westwood by Imtiaz are exquisitely designed crafted spaces for luxury living starting at 425,000 AED

The 110 million AED project will consist of 188 units ranging between studios and one bedroom fully furnished apartments

Located in the family friendly community of Al Furjan, for more information visit www.imtiazdevelopments.com

Dubai, UAE: Creating superb living spaces with simplicity at their core has always been the goal of Imtiaz Development, and their most recent residences, Westwood by Imtiaz, have achieved just that. Located in the picturesque and family-friendly Al Furjan community, these spaces have been perfectly crafted for luxury living, making the Westwood Residence's exclusivity personified. The 110 million AED project consists of 188 fully furnished units comprising studios and one-bedroom apartments.

Location is everything when it comes to property choices, and Westwood is situated in a prime location in Dubai. Only a 3-minute walk away from Al Furjans' The Gardens Metro Stations, the community is easily accessible to all areas of Dubai. Also, only approximately 10 to 20 minutes from Dubai Marina, the Palm Jumeirah, Global Village, Mall of the Emirates, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall, it is right in the heart of Dubai's bustling metropolis while still being a peaceful haven of tranquility.

Westwood by Imtiaz has been built with convenience as the key cornerstone, with these smart homes being fully furnished and equipped by top designers. Furthermore, there are great amenities such as mosques, outdoor sports facilities, a community retail center, and schools, all conveniently located within the community. IBN Battuta mall is also less than a 10-minute drive away. The unique set of residences also features plenty of beautiful open spaces with nearby parks and gardens provided by the Furjan Development, allowing for a truly memorable family home.

Prime location and contemporary architecture make the Westwood Residence a perfect choice for investment and family living with its superior quality. Each home is expertly crafted with care and strikes a tasteful balance between classic elegance and cutting-edge design and integration. It also features exceptional amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, and state-of-the-art gym, along with pleasant views of the Dubai skyline.

Imtiaz Development is changing the city's landscape through innovative, high-quality, design-driven developments to provide value to its clients. This project is a further step in their goals to ultimately transform how people think about their living spaces. Being the only building in the area within walking distance of the metro, investors can expect an excellent ROI for short-term leasing. It is a perfect long-term investment opportunity with flexible payment plans of 5 years.

With prices starting at 425,000AED, this is your chance to get onto the property ladder in Dubai with an exquisitely designed, fully furnished studio or one-bedroom apartment. For the launch of these residences, Imtiaz Development is introducing a 3-year post-payment plan exclusive launch offer, giving further convenience to their customers.

40% of the building has already been completed, and a show apartment is available for viewing by prospective buyers. To find out more information or to arrange a viewing, email info@imtiazdevelopments.com, call +971 4 430 3703 / 4 430 2353, or visit www.imtiazdevelopments.com

About Imtiaz Development:

Established in 1993, Imtiaz Development has been in business for over 28 years, in which time they have been investing in, building, and managing multiple real estate developments. Since its inception, the company has built more than 2,000 residential units, four million square feet of office space, and more than two million square feet of retail. Imtiaz Development continues to adapt to changing market environments, capitalizing on emerging opportunities while analyzing and mitigating risks. The company provides services and expertise in real estate development, investment & asset management, financing, construction management, property management, project management, engineering & design, and sales & marketing.