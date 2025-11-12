Dubai, UAE – In a landmark move that underscores its vision for architectural excellence and world-class luxury, Imtiaz Developments has appointed the globally renowned Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) for the design of its upcoming ultra-luxury development in the prestigious Meydan district of Dubai.

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, and Gianluca Racana, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, were present at the signing ceremony held at the Zaha Hadid Headquarters in London.

A New Era of Iconic Design

The project, which remains under wraps, is scheduled to be launched on 18th November at CocaCola Arena. It is expected to be a bold architectural statement — a seamless fusion of sculptural form, futuristic design, and elevated living. It will be a mixed-use development comprising ultra-luxury residences, premium office spaces, and high-end retail, with a total value of AED 1 billion. Designed to provide unmatched privacy, panoramic views, and a lifestyle curated for the global elite, the project exemplifies Imtiaz’s commitment to crafting landmark destinations.

Masih Imtiaz, Chief Executive Officer of Imtiaz Developments, commented on the announcement:

“This is not just another project; it’s a legacy in the making. Our collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects is a testament to our relentless pursuit of the extraordinary. Together, we are creating more than just homes — we’re crafting a destination that will elevate Dubai’s reputation as the epicentre of architectural innovation and luxury living.”

Meydan: Dubai’s Most Coveted Address

Located in the heart of Meydan, the upcoming development is strategically positioned at the intersection of luxury and lifestyle. Meydan has rapidly evolved into one of Dubai’s most sought-after addresses, with its proximity to Downtown Dubai, world-class amenities, and prestigious equestrian and sporting facilities.

Imtiaz recently announced its strategic entry into Meydan with a portfolio worth AED 3 billion, reinforcing its vision to expand into Dubai’s most exclusive residential and lifestyle destinations.

ZHA’s Legacy Lives On

Despite the passing of Dame Zaha Hadid, her firm continues to lead global architectural discourse with groundbreaking projects that combine computational design, sustainability, and cultural expression. The Meydan project marks the firm’s latest foray into ultra-luxury residential design in the Middle East.

Gianluca Racana, Director, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), stated:

“We are proud to collaborate with Imtiaz on this visionary project. Dubai is a city of great ambition and bold ideas. Combining the highest standards of design and craftsmanship with the most advanced technologies, the development will extend the city’s unwavering optimism for the future. This pioneering design for Meydan is being engineered to create a fully integrated, holistic environment that redefines 21st century living at the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic regions.”

Construction and Launch Timeline

Design works are currently underway, with a formal unveiling expected in late 2025. Construction is scheduled to commence in Q1 2026, with completion targeted for 2028. The project is anticipated to attract global attention from high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking exceptional, design-led residences in Dubai.

About Imtiaz Developments

Founded in 1993, Imtiaz Developments has emerged as one of the UAE’s most respected names in real estate, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric design. With a portfolio spanning luxury residences, commercial spaces, and lifestyle destinations, Imtiaz continues to push the boundaries of possibility.

With over AED 10 billion worth of projects currently underway and more than 40 developments across Dubai, Imtiaz has propelled itself to the forefront of the industry, recognised as one of the most respected and fastest-growing developers in the UAE.