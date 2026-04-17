Dubai, UAE: Impact Metrics, a new communications consultancy founded by Karim Geadah, has officially launched, introducing a KPI-led approach to PR and corporate communications designed to deliver measurable business impact for brands, organisations, and senior leaders.

The consultancy will be built around measurable performance indicators, while aligning communications strategy directly with business objectives, enabling clients to track effectiveness through defined KPIs including visibility quality, audience relevance, message traction and engagement impact.

Impact Metrics will also be a partner of Cameo Comms, a performance-based consultancy founded in 2020. This dual structure allows for both executional flexibility and strategic innovation across different client needs and engagement models.

The launch comes at a time when organisations are increasingly demanding accountability from communications partners, with a stronger emphasis on data-driven decision-making and demonstrable return on investment.

Karim Geadah, Founder & CEO of Impact Metrics said: “Brands and leaders are increasingly expecting clarity on what impact their communications are actually delivering, and more importantly, a better assessment of ROI. Our aim is to bring discipline, structure, and accountability into the industry by defining success through measurable KPIs, with a goal to make communications performance visible, comparable, and actionable.”

Impact Metrics aims to bridge the gap between storytelling and performance measurement, helping clients not only shape narratives but also understand how those narratives perform in-market and contribute to broader organisational goals.

The consultancy is already working with clients across various corporate industries from real estate, construction, sustainability, finance, education, and technology, while focusing on brand communications, executive positioning, corporate reputation, and media strategy. The work model is designed to support both in-house marketing teams and external communications functions seeking greater precision and performance transparency.

About Impact Metrics:

Impact Metrics is a results-driven public relations agency serving the GCC. We specialize in KPI-led communications that deliver measurable impact for brands, businesses, and leaders. By aligning media outreach with clear performance metrics, we ensure every campaign generates real business outcomes.

With expertise across industries such as real estate, construction, sustainability, finance, education, and technology, we combine strategic storytelling with data-driven insights. Our flexible models allow clients to pay for performance, making PR a true driver of ROI.