Complete sell out of the first phase in under three days demonstrates demand for exceptional location between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Strategically positioned in AlJurf masterplan, second phase benefits from proximity to the private beach at AlJurf Gardens’ and the canal

Anticipated completion of first phase of Kayan is Q1 2025, and the second phase in Q1 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi-based IMKAN Properties launches the second phase of Kayan, a residential community located within the AlJurf Gardens community. The new phase follows the tremendous success of the first phase, which sold out in record time, setting a new benchmark for the developer.

The strong interest in Kayan demonstrates market demand for properties that provide an escape from fast-paced city life while being conveniently located near Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Nestled within the picturesque AlJurf Gardens, Kayan offers a serene living experience, combining modern design with a touch of heritage, all within the larger AlJurf masterplan which spans 380 hectares. This fully integrated coastal destination stretches 1.6 kilometers along the Arabian Gulf and is envisioned as a thriving community, offering an unparalleled luxurious lifestyle and leisure experience to both residents and visitors.

“We received a tremendous response to the first phase of Kayan, which sold out in record time. This success is testament to the confidence our customers have in our ability to create exceptional residential communities. We are excited to introduce a new offering that further captures the imagination of homebuyers. Strategically positioned within the AlJurf masterplan, IMKAN has created a prime location for the second phase, benefiting from its proximity to a private beach and a canal that gracefully runs through the development,” said Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, Managing Director at IMKAN.

“Kayan harmoniously blends innovation, tradition, and nature to create a tranquil neighborhood that embodies the true essence of AlJurf Gardens. The development's unparalleled location, exceptional amenities, and seamless integration with the surrounding natural environment have attracted resident buyers and international investors alike,” he added.

The first phase of Kayan is expected to be completed in Q1 2025, while the second phase is expected to be completed in Q1 2026. It offers four villa typologies designed with two distinct architectural languages, "Rawya" and "Rihal." These designs create natural, organic streetscapes and neighbourhoods that align with IMKAN's ethos for AlJurf by promoting a sense of community and encouraging neighbourhood interactions. This is achieved through the engaging front yards and the landscaped pedestrian pathways ‘sikkas’ that invite activities into the outdoor.

The "Rawya" villa typology offers versatile 4- and 5-bed living spaces, seamlessly blends the indoor and the outdoor areas promoting a tranquil and balanced experience. With spacious balconies overlooking the gardens, these villas provide residents with a modern and relaxing sanctuary.

The "Rihal" villa type combines modern design with traditional Arabic influences and the stunning AlJurf landscape. These exquisite 4- and 5-bedroom villas feature open courtyards and captivating views, creating a sense of cohesion and continuity between internal and external living and entertainment spaces.

The AlJurf masterplan also features a plethora of amenities which will be delivered in stages as the community develops. These amenities include a central park, marinas, mosques, a private school, retail shops, restaurants, hotels, heritage sites and a canal adding 8km of prime waterfront real estate. The overall development will also include SHA Emirates, the region’s first SHA wellness resort. A global leader in integrative medicine, SHA aims to positively transform people’s lives, thus making a positive impact to build a better world. The resort will be a destination, attracting visitors from all over for a wide range of wellness programmes and treatments.

In addition to its UAE developments, IMKAN is also pursuing investment opportunities abroad to diversify its portfolio geographically and build a solid presence in key international markets.

More information on AlJurf can be found at https://www.imkan.ae/projects/aljurf.

About IMKAN

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning two continents. The company’s ethos and vision is to create soulful places that enrich people’s lives.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN’s proposition is built around a unique research platform that identifies the needs and desires of its customer segment, from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals. Among the company’s key projects are: Makers District – an 18.6 hectare 1km waterfront mixed use development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Makers District is an exercise in placemaking, offering a highly dynamic and engaging environment, fostering enrichment and collaboration through enhanced social interactions and programming, attracting entrepreneurs, start-ups, established companies, thought leaders, artists, artisans, makers and creators. Among the company’s key projects are two developments in Makers District – Pixel, the first mixed-used project consisting of 7 residential towers, and The-Artery, a multi-use building that integrates a makers’ space with a parking garage. Other developments include: Nudra, Saadiyat; an exclusive beachside community, home to 32 luxury villas and 5 premium beach front plots; Sheikha Fatima Park; the capital’s first urban park that seeks to enhance community interaction; and IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan; a 3.8M sqm mixed use masterplan along 1.6km coastline set in a preserved and natural ecosystem nestled between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf’s most recent addition in the real estate and wellness industry is SHA Emirates which, once open in 2025, will be the third international SHA clinic following the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s international portfolio comprises several high-end developments and mixed-use projects in the most important locations and countries. They include CGP’s 500-hectare Alburouj development, one of the largest projects in Egypt, and IMKAN Maroc’s Le Carrousel Mall – the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco, and ‘Story’, a luxury boutique hotel in the Kingdom.