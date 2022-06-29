Abu Dhabi-UAE: Abu Dhabi-based IMKAN Properties has launched the second phase of AlJurf Gardens, a thoughtfully designed residential community development within the 370-hectare AlJurf masterplan.

Located in Ghantoot, between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, AlJurf will introduce a new concept of community living for those who seek sanctuary from a fast-paced city life. The master-planned development stretches 1.6 kilometers along the Arabian Gulf coastline, and seamlessly integrates with the natural environment, making AlJurf a unique destination to live in.

Due to a record demand as well as the growing popularity of AlJurf Gardens, IMKAN has decided to launch the second phase of the project, with the first phase due to be completed by mid 2023.

Following the success for ‘Joud’ and ‘Budoor’ villa typologies during the first Phase of AlJurf Gardens, IMKAN has released 98 more villas in these two distinct architectural styles in Phase 2, providing end users and investors with 5 different typologies to choose from.

The Joud typology is inspired by the rich tradition of Arabic homes in the region with intimate courtyards, majlis and maqa’ads purposefully designed for family living. The Budoor villas in contrast have a design inspired from the basic elements of the Arabian desert tent, and will be available as 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom options.

“The launch of AlJurf Gardens Phase 2 demonstrates our commitment to delivering prime residential destinations for investors and end-users amid booming real estate demand in the UAE. The second phase will continue to focus on providing residents with elevated lifestyle experiences in a community that integrates the natural environment with contemporary and refined Arabian inspired architecture, offering an escape into a sanctuary where one reconnects with nature. Since the launch of AlJurf Gardens Phase 1, IMKAN has witnessed rising demand for villas due to the varied offering of architectural typologies and unique location with world-class facilities among green walkable open spaces, wildlife and natural pristine beach, contributing towards our ethos of creating soulful places that enrich people’s lives.” said Parvin Mansoor Al Awadhi, Head of Development at IMKAN Properties.

AlJurf Gardens falls within the heart of the masterplan and offers an exceptional range of amenities, including a private marina, a private beach and a large central park stretching across the community with play areas and sports facilities. The AlJurf masterplan features a myriad of amenities including marinas, beaches, mosques, a private school, retail shops, restaurants, boutique hotels, parks, heritage sites and a canal adding 8km of prime waterfront real estate.

AlJurf will also host SHA Emirates, the region’s first SHA wellness resort. A global leader in integrative medicine. SHA aims to positively transform people’s lives, thus making a positive impact to build a better world.

IMKAN is also pursuing potential investment opportunities abroad to diversify its portfolio geographically, while building a solid presence in key international markets.

About IMKAN

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN has earned its reputation with a portfolio of 26 projects spanning three continents. The company’s ethos and vision is to create soulful places that enrich people’s lives.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, IMKAN’s proposition is built around a unique research platform that identifies the needs and desires of its customer segment, from millennials to discerning high-net-worth individuals. Among the company’s key projects are: Makers District – an 18.6 hectare 1km waterfront mixed use development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Makers District is an exercise in placemaking, offering a highly dynamic and engaging environment, fostering enrichment and collaboration through enhanced social interactions and programming, attracting entrepreneurs, start-ups, established companies, thought leaders, artists, artisans, makers and creators. Among the company’s key projects are two developments in Makers District – Pixel, the first mixed-used project consisting of 7 residential towers, and The-Artery, a multi-use building that integrates a makers’ space with a parking garage. Other developments include: Nudra, Saadiyat; an exclusive beachside community, home to 32 luxury villas and 5 premium beach front plots; Sheikha Fatima Park; the capital’s first urban park that seeks to enhance community interaction; and IMKAN’s AlJurf masterplan; a 3.8M sqm mixed use masterplan along 1.6km coastline set in a preserved and natural ecosystem nestled between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. AlJurf’s most recent addition in the real estate and wellness industry is SHA Emirates which, once open in 2025, will be the third international SHA clinic following the flagship award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain.

With offices in Egypt and Morocco, IMKAN’s international portfolio comprises several high-end developments and mixed-use projects in the most important locations and countries. They include IMKAN – Misr’s 500-hectare Alburouj development, one of the company's largest projects in Egypt, and IMKAN Maroc’s Le Carrousel Mall – the first open-air shopping mall in Morocco, and Villa Diyafa, a luxury boutique hotel in the Kingdom.