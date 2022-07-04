Dedicated team of 30 cleaning crew staff to serve the community’s low-rise residential buildings over a five-year period

Dubai: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services that enhance the operational efficiencies of physical assets, has secured a contract to provide external cleaning services to The Gardens, an upscale residential community by leading Dubai-based property developer Nakheel.

Under the terms of its five-year agreement with Nakheel, Imdaad will deploy a team of 30 employees to operate across The Gardens’ 129 low-rise leasehold buildings. The family-oriented residential community, located near Ibn Battuta Mall, is home to more than 10,000 residents.

Commenting on the contract, Jamal Abdulla Lootah, Group CEO of Imdaad, said: “This most recent agreement with Nakheel, which will see us provide our expert cleaning services to The Gardens community, reflects the fruitful, long-standing relationship we enjoy with one of Dubai’s most prominent real estate developers. Over the next five years, our dedicated team of waste management professionals will help safeguard and enhance the overall well-being of its many residents.”

This new contract will run alongside another ongoing Nakheel agreement, which came into effect in December 2021. Under the terms of the three-year contract, 28 of Imdaad’s FM professionals will provide waste management and external cleaning services to 1105 villas and townhouses in JVC, 1574 villas in JVT, 767 villas in JI, and 84 townhouses in JITH.