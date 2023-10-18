Following a successful 16-year career as CEO and GCEO of Imdaad Group, the leading provider of Integrated Facility Management services in the region, Mr. Jamal Lootah has decided to step down from his role as Group CEO on Thursday, October 12th, 2023. Mr. Jamal will be considered to serve as an advisor to the Board of Directors and executive management team at Imdaad, and Mr. Abdullatif Almulla, in addition to his responsibilities as Chairman of the Board for Imdaad, will serve as the interim GCEO of the company until a new GCEO is appointed.

Mr. Abdullatif brings his extensive leadership experience with Dubai Properties Group and TECOM in addition to his in-depth knowledge of Imdaad Group and its subsidiaries, which will be pivotal in maintaining our unwavering commitment to excellence.

Through this transition, Imdaad remains firmly committed to maintain business as usual and carrying on its legacy of facilities management excellence and drive for innovation, ensuring no disruption in ongoing service. Our values are rooted in our people who are instrumental in delivering excellence, our service, and our commitment to making a difference by providing exceptional facility management services to all of our partners.

Imdaad is deeply grateful to Mr. Lootah’s steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment over the years to position Imdaad as the Middle East’s leading integrated facilities management company.