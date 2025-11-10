ABU DHABI, UAE /PRNewswire/ International Marine Construction Company (IMCC) established in 1974, a Kuwait-based leader in offshore marine maintenance and construction services, and Maridive Offshore Projects established in 1993, one of the region's largest offshore marine and oilfield service providers based in Egypt, have entered into an agreement and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish 'One Marine', a joint venture focused on offshore support vessel (OSV) operations and integrated marine services across the GCC, Middle East, Asia and Global markets.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), One Marine will combine the operational expertise, marine assets, and technical capabilities of both partners to deliver efficient, safe, and high-quality offshore support, maintenance, and logistics solutions for the energy, ports and infrastructure sectors.

The agreement was signed in ADIPEC Abu Dhabi, UAE on the 4th November 2025 by Mr. Ahmad Saad Al-Mnaifi, Chairman of IMCC, and Mrs. Shahira Zeid, Chairwoman of Maridive Offshore Projects. The partnership marks a strategic step toward strengthening regional cooperation in the offshore marine industry and expanding service capabilities across key markets.

Mr. Maen Razouqi, Vice Chairman & CEO of IMCC, who will also serve as Chairman of 'One Marine', stated that the new venture represents a pivotal milestone in IMCC's regional growth journey. He emphasized that One Marine is poised to become one of the largest and most capable offshore marine service providers in the region, combining deep operational expertise with a diversified asset base and strategic market presence. Razouqi added that the partnership underscores IMCC's commitment to building sustainable alliances that drive performance excellence, expand regional integration, and position the company at the forefront of the evolving marine landscape.

Mr. Mohammed Nadim, CEO of Maridive Offshore Projects, who will serve as Vice Chairman of 'One Marine', stated that this partnership represents a strategic alignment between two leading regional players with shared values of excellence and innovation. He added that One Marine will leverage the combined strengths of IMCC and Maridive over 80 years of combined experiences to deliver integrated, high-value offshore solutions that meet the industry's growing demand for efficiency, safety, and sustainability across regional and international markets.

The formation of One Marine was supported by Gate Capital, a Dubai-based strategic and corporate finance advisory firm. Mr. Munther Hilal, CEO of Gate Capital, described the venture as "a milestone transaction showcasing the growing collaboration between regional marine leaders and the value of structured partnerships."