The initiative covers furniture, home accessories, items from the IKEA Restaurant and the Swedish Food Market, as well as key services including delivery, return, and assembly — with many products backed by guarantees of up to 25 years.

United Arab Emirates: IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing retailer operated by Al-Futtaim in the UAE, with a long-standing presence in the region, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to affordability with the re-launch of its Price Lowered (PL) initiative across the UAE and Qatar. This strategic move comes amid rising living costs and aims to ensure that more customers across the region can enjoy well-designed, functional, and high-quality products at exceptional value.

Unlike temporary sales or short-term promotions, Price Lowered is a permanent pricing strategy. Each year, IKEA strategically and permanently reduces the prices of more of its most-loved products – from sofas and cookware to home accessories and kitchen essentials. Many of these products are backed by guarantees of up to 25 years, including 10 years on mattresses, PAX wardrobes and kitchen mixer taps, 15 years on a range of knives and cookware, as well as 25 years on kitchens. This initiative also extends to key services, including delivery, return, and assembly.

Commenting on the initiative, Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of IKEA UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt, said: “Our focus remains firmly on quality, democratic design, functionality, and inspiration. At IKEA, our approach ensures that accessible prices come with uncompromising quality. We combine iconic style and practicality with the durability our customers expect, and we back our products with guarantees ranging from five to twenty-five years.”

As part of the programme, IKEA Family members benefit from an extended 120-day return policy. Moreover, select assembly services have been reduced from AED 150 to AED 99, delivery from AED 75 to AED 45, and parcel delivery from AED 19 to AED 10 – with delivery free for purchases of AED 950 and above, and parcel delivery free for orders of AED 250 and above. This ensures customers have convenient access to IKEA’s full range of products and services at better value.

Vinod Jayan added: “Inspiration is at the heart of what we do. We regularly refresh our room settings and product displays to spark new ideas and help customers imagine fresh possibilities for their homes. As we grow, we remain committed to sustainability, designing products and services that help our customers live more enriching lives every day. In the UAE, this includes running all stores on renewable electricity, reducing our climate footprint while keeping our products and solutions accessible to the many.”

The Price Lowered range, featuring a growing selection of popular products, is available across all IKEA stores in the UAE and Qatar, and online at www.ikea.com/ae/en.

About IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 34 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.ae, www.facebook.com/IKEAUAE or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, Al-Futtaim spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions Al-Futtaim as a reliable partner to stakeholders—supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

