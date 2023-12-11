Ideally situated on Jeddah’s waterfront, adjacent to the glittering banks of the Red Sea, Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche is set to deliver high quality business and leisure hospitality services to the Kingdom.

Dubai, UAE – IHG Hotels & Resorts, the leading hospitality group behind 19 signature hotel brands and over 6,000 global destinations, has today announced the opening of Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche in Saudi Arabia, a vibrant & modern property launching on the picturesque coastal waterfront bordering the Red Sea.

Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts ‘Essentials Collection’, Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche will blend the warmth and modernity of the Holiday Inn brand as it welcomes business and leisure travellers, as well as residents, to its brand-new property on Jeddah’s beachfront.

The hotel will house 148 contemporary rooms and suites spanning six floors, complete with spacious bathrooms, high-speed internet, and satellite television for increased comfort. Room categories comprise of 102 King Leisure Rooms, 35 Queen Rooms, 11 Twin Rooms, and 10 sea-facing Suites with the inclusion of two dedicated differently abled mobility rooms, ensuring that there is an extensive selection of stay options to anticipate diverse guest needs and preferences.

Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche will feature three unique dining destinations: Roshan, a cosy, all-day dining restaurant with a wide array of fresh dishes; Moood Café, a charming coffee and sweet treat bar in the lobby that also includes Starbucks Coffee; and the trendy Ya Mal Café, which serves a selection of light snacks and freshly squeezed juice mocktails by the pool, with sweeping views of the nearby Red Sea. The hotel will also operate 24/7 Room Service, ideal for guests who prefer to enjoy their meals in the comfort and privacy of their lodgings.

Catering to its corporate visitors, the hotel has an open lobby business area with two high-tech, sunlit meeting rooms, able to hold up to 65 delegates in total, as well as a sizable Al Hamra banquet hall with capacity for 150 guests, aerial views of the corniche, and world-class amenities to support a variety of event requests. As the newest go-to ballroom in the Al Hamra Corniche area, the space combines elegance with customisable details to make weddings in Jeddah an unforgettable experience. Additional facilities include a 24/7 fitness centre with exclusive hours for ladies and men, an outdoor pool – with sunbeds – and an on-site sauna and steam room to support the well-being for guests at the hotel.

Commenting on the opening, Jamil Bakhos General Manager said: “The opening of Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche is a significant milestone in IHG Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing commitment to deliver diverse hospitality experiences built on excellence in Saudi Arabia. The warmth and modernity of Holiday Inn is well known around the world and I’m confident that it will be met with an eager and excited guest base in Jeddah. The property is perfectly located on the coastline, offering easy access to notable business, government, and retail landmarks, making it a hub of hospitality for corporate visitors, tourists, and families alike.

“Whether you’re looking for an early morning work-out at our 24/7 fitness centre, a sunny stroll through the nearby historical district, a lazy afternoon by the outdoor pool, or an evening by the waterfront, Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche truly is a ‘home away from home’ that consistently prioritises the guest experience. We look forward to welcoming residents from the area and travellers from around the world as we continue to serve the city and the Kingdom as a whole,” he added.

Conveniently located adjacent to the Red Sea’s glistening coastline, Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche is a 20-minute drive from King Abdulaziz International Airport and is just a short walk from the Jeddah Flagpole, signaling its centrality and proximity to important diplomatic, financial, historical, and recreational areas. The property is set to operate a ‘Rent a Car’ service provider for airport pick-up and drop-off services, ensuring that any city business and leisure visits are seamless.

Holiday Inn Jeddah Corniche joins 35 operational IHG Hotels & Resorts properties in Saudi Arabia, with an additional 25 in the pipeline. To learn more about IHG Hotels & Resorts, visit www.ihg.com.

