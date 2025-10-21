Cairo, Egypt: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Al Ashraaf Developments to launch Holiday Inn Cairo Al Obour. This 170-key property will be located in Al Obour City, an urban fast-growing destination northeast of Cairo recognised for its connectivity to Cairo International Airport and proximity to large-scale residential, commercial, and industrial developments.

Situated along the Cairo-Ismailia Desert Road, the location offers excellent access to major transportation networks, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers. This addition is set to strengthen Cairo’s position as a major gateway for North African tourism and business.

Renowned globally with over 1200 open hotels, IHG’s Holiday Inn brand has consistently evolved over the years, placing guests at the centre of its innovations and earning the status as one of the world’s most loved, trusted and recognized hotel brands. Embodying the brand’s next-generation standards, Holiday Inn Cairo Al Obour will feature the brand’s transformative Open Lobby concept. Designed for the modern traveller, the new concept redefines the traditional hotel lobby into a versatile hub where guests can work, dine, or relax seamlessly.

Eng. Ahmed Amin Masoud, CEO of Al Ashraaf Group, said: “Our partnership with a global leader like IHG to launch Holiday Inn in Al Obour City marks a strategic milestone for Al-Ishraf’s investments. We believe the hotel will redefine hospitality standards in the area, elevating Al Obour’s status as an integrated urban destination that combines comfort, convenience and connectivity for visitors.”

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Egypt continues to be a key growth market for IHG, and we are pleased to partner with Al Ashraaf to bring the Holiday Inn brand to Al Obour City. The new hotel will offer our signature next-generation hospitality experience, tailored to the evolving needs of modern travellers, making it an attractive destination for both business and tourism. With this new property, we aim to further cater to the growing demand for high-quality hospitality and accommodation across Egypt, while contributing to the region’s tourism and economic growth ambitions.

Holiday Inn Cairo Al Obour will feature 170 contemporary guest rooms, including 11 suites, alongside four food and beverage outlets, five meeting spaces, and retail outlets.

IHG currently has eight hotels operating across four brands in Egypt, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites. Additionally, IHG has a robust pipeline of 22 hotels scheduled to open across Egypt within the next two to five years.