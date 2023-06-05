Dubai, United Arab Emirates - IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has partnered with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, to launch a limited time offer allowing IHG One Rewards and Emirates Skywards members to earn triple Skywards Miles when booking a stay at any IHG Hotels & Resorts property worldwide*.

This limited time offer allows guests to earn 2 Miles per $1 USD or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges at InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Regent® Hotels & Resorts, Hualuxe™ Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza®, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN™ Hotels, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ Hotels and Vignette™ Collection hotels.

Candlewood Suites®, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites and The Venetian | The Palazzo Las Vegas will earn 1 mile per $1 USD or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges.

The promotion is valid for registrations and hotel bookings made until 30 June 2023 for hotel stays through 30 September 2023 at any IHG Hotels and Resorts property worldwide*.

IHG One Rewards – the global loyalty program from IHG Hotels & Resorts – is designed to give members more value, enhanced benefits, and the flexibility to choose to be rewarded in their own way. Loyalty members can access IHG’s world of 18 brands and more than 6,000 hotels all in the palm of their hands through its all-new mobile app.

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. Members can earn and redeem Skywards for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events and much more.

Register and book a stay at any IHG Hotels & Resorts hotel worldwide to earn triple Skywards Miles per night: For more information, visit: ihg.com/EmiratesTripleMiles (English), ihg.com/EmiratesBonusMiles (Arabic).

About Emirates Skywards:

Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts:

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

Terms & conditions:

The Emirates Skywards Triple (3X) Miles promotion (“Promotion”) is available to individuals who are members of both the IHG One Rewards program and the Emirates Skywards program (“Eligible Member”), with Emirates Skywards as their chosen earning preference in their IHG One Rewards account, and who have registered their member number in advance. Triple Miles will be awarded on all Qualifying Stays after enrolling, if not already a member, and registering by 30 June 2023 with stays through 30 September 2023 (“Campaign Period”). The maximum bonus award is 15,000 bonus Miles during this campaign. Base 2 Miles / $1 USD or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges at InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Regent®, Hualuxe™ Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza®, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN™ Hotels, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ Hotels and Vignette™ Collection hotels. Candlewood Suites®, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites and The Venetian | The Palazzo Las Vegas will earn base 1 mile / $1 USD or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges. Bonus Miles / $1 USD or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges at InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Regent®, Hualuxe™ Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza®, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN™ Hotels, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid™ Hotels and Vignette Collection® brands during the Campaign Period. Bonus of 2 Miles / $1 USD or local currency equivalent paid on eligible charges at Candlewood Suites®, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites and The Venetian | The Palazzo Las Vegas hotel stays. A Qualifying Stay is defined as one night or consecutive nights at the same hotel, regardless of frequency of check in/out. A stay constitutes a Qualifying Stay when paying qualifying rates, which include most business and leisure rates at InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Regent® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, EVEN™ Hotels, voco™, Vignette™ Collection, Atwell Suites™, avid® Hotels, Staybridge Suites®, and Candlewood Suites® hotels worldwide. Base or Bonus Miles are not issued for stays booked through an Online Travel Agencies or for Non-Qualifying Room Rates and Non-Qualifying Stays. Non Qualifying Room Rates and Non-Qualifying Stays are subject to standard IHG® One Rewards Membership Terms and Conditions and include the following: net wholesale individual and group rate, certain package rates, employee discount rate, friends and family rate, crew rate, special discounted contract rates, seasonal worker/crew rate, 50% travel club discount rate, travel industry discount rate, distressed passenger rate, IHG® One Rewards Reward Nights/Airline Hotel Reward rate, most rates booked through most third party web sites, complimentary hotel stays and any other rates not defined as a Qualifying Room Rate. Only one room per member per stay will be awarded the applicable Miles. No retroactive Miles will be awarded for stays prior to registration. Any misuse of this campaign, in any manner, will be considered fraudulent activity subject to IHG® One Reward Membership Terms and Conditions. IHG® reserves the right to remove a member’s bonus Miles or cancel a member’s account if fraudulent use of the campaign is detected. To the extent permitted by applicable law, IHG® One Rewards reserves the right to cancel, suspend, cancel and/or modify the campaign at any time with or without notice. To the extent permitted by applicable law, IHG® reserves the right of final interpretation of this campaign Terms and Conditions. Members must make any promotional inquiries by 60 days from the end of the campaign, after which Member’s will no longer be able inquire about discrepancies in Miles received. IHG® is a registered trademark of InterContinental Hotels Group or its subsidiaries. All airline program terms and conditions apply. Please allow up to 4 to 6 weeks for Miles to be credited after checkout. The length of time required to credit Miles after check-out varies by airline. This Promotion is subject to standard IHG® One Rewards Membership Terms and Conditions and earning structure, which can be obtained by visiting https://www.ihg.com/onerewards/content/us/en/earn-rewards/miles?scmisc=WEB-_-6C-_-GLO-_-EN-_-LOY-_-IHGREarn-_-AirlineMiles-_-EarnMiles This exclusive offer is valid and applies to the original recipient only