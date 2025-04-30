Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s largest hotel groups, has signed a management agreement with API Hotels & Resorts to launch the first Kimpton hotel in the UAE. Set to open its doors in Q1 2026, Kimpton Dubai marks the brand’s debut in the emirate and continues the regional expansion for IHG, which now has more than 122 hotels and close to 44,000 rooms across nine Middle East countries.

Kimpton, known internationally for its distinctive design, heartfelt hospitality, and immersive lifestyle experiences, has established a strong global presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The brand’s entry into the UAE reflects the growing demand for boutique-style, experience-led stays in the region’s luxury hospitality landscape.

Positioned along the iconic Business Bay Canal, minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Kimpton Dubai will serve as a vibrant new social hub for the city. The area has already established itself as an alluring business and leisure destination, attracting a diverse mix of residents, visitors, and professionals.

The new hotel will feature 280 guest rooms, including a mix of standard and suites, three unique dining concepts, and seven flexible meeting spaces, including a ballroom. With a strong emphasis on wellness and leisure, guests will be able to enjoy a rooftop swimming pool, spa, fitness centre, curated retail outlets, and ample parking. Staying true to Kimpton’s reputation for innovative culinary offerings, the hotel will focus on exceptional food and beverage experiences.

This marks the second collaboration between IHG and API Hotels & Resorts, following the opening of InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay in September 2024. Earlier, IHG signed a management agreement with The King Abdullah Financial District Management and Development Company, an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to open the region’s first Kimpton hotel in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, said: “The Kimpton brand continues to redefine luxury lifestyle hospitality, leading the way with individually designed boutique hotels and restaurants that focus on self-expression, world-class design, and genuinely warm service. We’re proud to introduce this brand to the UAE in partnership with our valued partners, API and to bring a fresh hospitality experience to Business Bay that resonates with both local and international travellers.

“Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants represent the avant-garde of luxury lifestyle hospitality. These properties are thoughtfully designed to inspire connection and creativity, often in collaboration with local talent – from artists and musicians to chefs and designers. We’re excited to bring that same energy and spirit to Dubai.”

A spokesperson from API Hotels & Resorts, added: “Our continued partnership with IHG reflects our shared commitment to bringing global luxury experiences to the region. The introduction of Kimpton to Dubai will offer a distinct alternative in the city’s hospitality landscape – one that blends elevated lifestyle elements with a boutique soul. We’re confident Kimpton Dubai will become a landmark destination for both residents and visitors.”



Each Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant is designed to open the door to human connections through unexpected, personal touches that create a meaningful and unscripted guest experience. Merging a culture of heartfelt hospitality and unique, design-forward hotels for all, every Kimpton property is designed to create genuine experiences where local communities and visitors mingle seamlessly.

IHG now has 9 of its core brands operating across the Middle East: Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, and Hotel Indigo in the luxury and lifestyle collections; Crowne Plaza and voco in the premium collections; Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express in essentials collections; and Staybridge Suites in the suites collections.

Media Enquiries:

Ankita Chopra

Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, IMEA | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Email: ankita.chopra@ihg.com

Action Global Communications

ihg@actionprgroup.com

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,400 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.