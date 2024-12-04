Dubai, UAE: IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies with more than 6,500 properties across 19 brands, is set to debut its distinctive premium voco brand in Jordan upon signing with Abdali Boulevard Company - a subsidiary of The Abdali Group - to launch voco Abdali Amman. A conversion property and currently operating as The Abdali Boulevard Hotel, the hotel is scheduled to be rebranded to a voco property by December 2025, adding 392-keys to IHG’s portfolio in Jordan.

voco Abdali Amman will be situated on The Abdali Boulevard, the first upscale entertainment thoroughfare, featuring 12 buildings across three blocks. The hotel will be part of The Abdali, a mixed-use real estate development project that embodies a modern model ideal for investment, business, living, wellness, shopping and entertainment, catering to diverse segments. The development boasts Abdali Hospital, Abdali Mall, several hospitality offerings, residential apartments, as well as over 500 specialized businesses with operations spanning over 27 sectors. With more than 85 restaurants, a multitude of fashion stores, The Abdali offers a vibrant blend of business, leisure, and entertainment which had attracted more than 21 million visitors in 2023.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Abdali Boulevard Company to bring the voco brand to Jordan with such an excellent property. voco Abdali Amman is an exciting addition to our portfolio and reflects our commitment to expanding IHG’s presence in key markets across the Middle East. The hotel’s prime location and world-class amenities will offer guests a truly unique and memorable stay in Amman.”

Launched in 2018, voco has quickly gained traction as one of IHG’s fastest-growing brands globally. With its unique proposition of combining the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a trusted global brand, voco appeals to both leisure and business travellers. The brand has already made its mark across the Middle East with openings in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon. With a design and operational framework conducive to conversion, the brand empowers owners to carry through their own unique vision for each property, ensuring its legacy and historical connections to the surrounding community, remain strong.

The rapid expansion of the premium conversion friendly brand reflects the strength of IHG’s enterprise platform through which hotel owners can grow their business by being part of IHG’s distribution channels, relaunched app and transformed loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Amer Ahmad Tarawneh, CEO, The Abdali Group, said: "Collaborating with IHG to introduce the voco brand in Jordan aligns with our vision to deliver high-quality hospitality, services and amenities that present unique experiences to visitors of The Abdali, which is strategically located in the heart of the capital. The Abdali serves as a modern hub for those seeking investment, business, living, wellness, shopping and entertainment in Amman. voco Abdali Amman, with its premium amenities and prime location, is set to become a preferred destination for both local and international travellers."

voco Abdali Amman will feature multiple diverse dining options, meeting venues, a fitness centre and outdoor recreation spaces. True to the voco brand, guests can expect a warm welcome, simple check-in, a thoughtful arrival gift, lively social spaces, and comfortable guest rooms.

IHG® currently operates 129 hotels across nine brands in the Middle East, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, voco, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 84 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.*

*Numbers as of September 2024.

