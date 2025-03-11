Dubai, UAE – IHG Academy, a world class hospitality education and training programme, is proud to announce its partnership with the Queen Rania Foundation (QRF) and Edraak, a pioneering massive open online course (MOOC) platform, to launch a new Arabic-language course titled ‘Careers in Hospitality.’ This initiative aims to provide aspiring hospitality professionals in Jordan with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse and dynamic world of hospitality careers.

The ‘Careers in Hospitality’ course, available on the IHG Academy Skills Builder platform, is designed to cater to a wide range of learners, including aspiring hospitality professionals, current hospitality students, entry-level employees, career changers, and budding entrepreneurs. The course offers an in-depth exploration of various roles within hotels, restaurants, and events, while also focusing on the essential skills needed for success in the industry.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Queen Rania Foundation and Edraak to bring this valuable resource to the Jordanian community," said Rohan Wedge, Global Talent Manager – IHG Academy at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "This course not only highlights the exciting career opportunities within the hospitality sector but also equips learners with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in this ever-evolving industry."

The course content has been meticulously crafted to ensure relevance and accessibility for the Jordanian audience. Participants will gain insights into the hospitality industry, learn about different career paths, and develop critical skills such as customer service, communication, and problem-solving. Additionally, the course will provide guidance on entrepreneurship and responsible practices for those looking to start their own hospitality ventures.

"We believe that education is a powerful tool for empowerment and growth," said David Lazaro, Edraak’s Director. "Through this partnership, we aim to inspire and equip the next generation of hospitality professionals in Jordan, fostering a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth of the industry."

The ‘Careers in Hospitality’ course is now live on the IHG Academy Skills Builder platform, and interested individuals can enrol for free. This initiative represents a significant step towards enhancing the skills and knowledge of hospitality professionals in Jordan, ultimately contributing to the development of a vibrant and sustainable hospitality sector.

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,400 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

About IHG Academy

IHG Academy is a global initiative by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) that aims to provide education and training opportunities for individuals interested in pursuing a career in hospitality. Through partnerships with educational institutions and organizations, IHG Academy offers a range of programs designed to equip learners with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the industry.

About Queen Rania Foundation

The Queen Rania Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals through education and innovation. Through various initiatives, the foundation aims to enhance the quality of education and provide opportunities for personal and professional development.

About Edraak

Edraak is a massive open online course (MOOC) platform initiated by the Queen Rania Foundation, offering high-quality educational content in Arabic. The platform aims to provide accessible learning opportunities to individuals across the Arab world.