Strategic move under IHC’s active portfolio management framework, maintaining any single-sector exposure below 20%

Provides additional liquidity to redeploy into high-growth priority sectors

Reduces concentration in the Real Estate and Construction sector, while reinforcing portfolio balance

Abu Dhabi, UAE – IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced the sale of its entire 42.54% shareholding in Modon Holding (‘’Modon’’), a leading real estate and infrastructure development platform, to L’imad Holding Company PJSC, a wholly owned company by the Abu Dhabi Government. The transaction is a deliberate, strategic step within IHC’s active portfolio management program to maintain balanced exposure across sectors and geographies and unlock additional liquidity.

The sale aligns with IHC’s sector concentration framework, which targets no more than 20% exposure to any single sector. By rebalancing its weighting in real estate and construction, IHC will recycle capital into scalable opportunities across healthcare, technology, energy, food & agriculture, financial services, and related verticals consistent with the Group’s diversified growth strategy.

Since IHC’s acquisition of its 42.54% stake in August 2023, Modon has scaled rapidly to a market-leading position. In FY 2024, the company delivered multi-billion-dirham revenue and profitability, with momentum carrying into H1 2025. The period also saw record real-estate sales and a strong revenue backlog, underscoring the resilience of Modon’s platform and its outlook. Accordingly, IHC is executing a timely exit to unlock liquidity and advance its diversified growth strategy.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “This sale reflects our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our commitment to maintaining a well-balanced, diversified portfolio. While we continue to see attractive fundamentals in real estate, our strategy is to avoid over-concentration in any single sector. Recycling capital from Modon provides additional liquidity to accelerate investment into other high-growth areas where we believe we can create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

IHC will continue to actively evaluate opportunities across sectors, building on its proven ability to originate and scale platforms that contribute to resilient cash flows, innovation, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East