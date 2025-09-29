Dubai, UAE – In line with the UAE’s recently introduced national campaign ‘“The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,” announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; IFZA has announced the launch of the first cohort of Scale360, a program designed to equip founders with the tools, mentorship, and resources needed to scale their ventures into the UAE market and shape the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders.

Scale360, powered by IFZA in partnership with Plug and Play, reinforces the company’s commitment to empowering startups and attracting global innovation. The announcement follows the program’s first selection process that has attracted 136 applications from different sectors globally, with 56 technology startups being shortlisted and a final cohort of 17 ventures, spanning various areas within the tech sector, will soon be announced.

The shortlisted pool of candidates will gain access to expert guidance, and strategic support designed to accelerate their growth. The program begins on September 29, giving founders a fast-tracked pathway into the UAE market through a blend of licensing, mentorship, and direct connections with corporates, investors, and government partners.

The launch comes at a time of rapid expansion in the UAE’s startup ecosystem. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, UAE-based tech startups raised US$872 million in funding, an 865 percent year-on-year increase, with fintech, enterprise applications, and sustainability tech leading the charge. At the same time, Dubai recorded a 135 percent increase in new digital startups compared with Q1 2024, demonstrating the city’s growing appeal to founders and investors alike. Startups based in Dubai were responsible for 96% of the capital raised in the UAE during Q1 2025.

“The UAE’s vision to become the global entrepreneurship hub resonates deeply with our mission,” commented Julia Timms, Chief Commercial Officer at IFZA. “With the launch of Scale360, we are empowering ambitious founders to take their ideas further and faster. Our first cohort showcases a diverse range of startups from different industries, addressing some of the most pressing challenges faced by businesses today. By focusing on practical support, we’re helping startups with a seamless market entry and a powerful ecosystem that helps them grow.”

Over the course of three months, participating startups will gain hands-on support in establishing their operations, along with sector-specific mentorship and exposure at some of the UAE’s most important innovation platforms. Highlights of the program include immersion activities during GITEX Week from October 13 to 17, and a Demo Week in late November.

Unlike traditional accelerators, Scale360 operates as a no-cost, high-support program, combining IFZA’s streamlined business services and global network of more than 2500 professional partners, with Plug and Play’s proven track record of scouting and scaling startups worldwide. The result is a model designed not only to attract global talent but to keep them growing within the UAE’s innovation economy.

As the country’s non-oil sectors now account for more than 76 percent of GDP, initiatives like Scale360 are helping to translate economic diversification into entrepreneurial opportunity.

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.



Business Owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

