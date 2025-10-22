Dubai, UAE: IFZA has launched its inaugural Scale360 accelerator, a market access program designed to connect international startups with the UAE’s thriving business ecosystem.

The program kicked off with a Dubai Immersion Week during GITEX Global 2025, welcoming 15 global startups specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability. The cohort includes Groundup.ai, BrandContext, Nucleon Security, Organized Matter, GlassHUB, ShareID, Tayar | طيار, ISTINA AI, Power Dime, Sensgreen, nettle, RELAYTO AI, 913.ai, Interloom, and Synteza AI, spanning sectors from retail and banking to defence and green technology.

“At IFZA, our focus is to empower entrepreneurs and attract high-potential ventures to the UAE,” said Julia Timms, Chief Commercial Officer at IFZA. “Scale360 was created to support the success of international startups entering this market - helping them navigate the business landscape, connect with investors, and launch with confidence. As a partner of choice, IFZA is proud to contribute to an ecosystem where collaboration drives real growth.”

During the immersion week, Scale360 partnered with Shorooq Partners for their annual GITEX Social, one of the region’s most influential startup networking events. The gathering brought together over 300 investors, partners, and ecosystem enablers, including other partners NVIDIA, Taylor Wessing, ElevenLabs, LimonCloud, and Verod-Kepple. The event coincided with Shorooq’s recent announcement of a $100 million AI fund, aligning with the UAE’s Vision 2031 and its ambition to lead in AI and sustainability.

A highlight of the program so far was the fireside chat “Do’s and Don’ts for Foreign Startups Entering the UAE”, featuring Gilles Praet (Sentiance), Fabrizio Siracusano (serial entrepreneur and innovation expert), and Yahya Iqelan (MBZUAI). The panel explored how public, private, and entrepreneurial sectors collaborate to drive growth and shared actionable insights for startups entering the UAE market.

“Scale360 bridges ambition with access,” said Sinead O’Keeffe, Head of Scale360. “Our role is to ensure international startups can enter the UAE market ready to collaborate, contribute, and grow alongside the region’s most forward-looking partners.”

The program also highlights the pivotal role of free zones in supporting startup growth, offering infrastructure, incentives, and access to regional markets. Its emphasis on AI and sustainability aligns with the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 and Net Zero by 2050 goals, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in emerging technologies and green innovation.

The Scale360 cohort will continue to engage with corporate partners and investors in the coming weeks, culminating in Demo Day in November 2025, where startups will showcase their progress and pitch to potential investors.

For invitations or further information on the Scale360 Cohort, please contact Sinead O’Keeffe, Head of Scale360.

About Scale360

Scale360 by IFZA is a premier startup launchpad designed to attract, support, and scale high-potential startups in Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability. As Dubai’s gateway for the next generation of global innovation, Scale360 empowers entrepreneurs to establish their presence, access mentorship, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate growth in the UAE and the wider MENA region. Through tailored programming, networking opportunities, and connections to corporate and investment ecosystems, Scale360 helps startups turn ambition into tangible impact while showcasing Dubai as a leading hub for innovation and sustainable development.