Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, has announced its participation at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Saudi Arabia on February 12-14, 2024. The company will be showcasing IFS Cloud tailored for the dynamic needs of energy organizations to reduce costs and risks, plan and manage workforce productivity and ideal for achieving sustainability goals. It will also highlight IFS Cloud EAM, a flexible asset management solution with embedded AI and the importance of incorporating asset performance management (APM) strategies that create incremental value around predictive maintenance.

Speaking on the participation at IPTC, Vijay Jaswal, Chief Technology Officer, APJ&MEA, IFS, said, “IFS recognizes IPTC as a pivotal platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the Oil & Gas industry. As a provider of industry specific technology solutions, we are committed to supporting the evolution and growth of businesses in the sector. It also underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements, sharing insights into emerging technology trends, and engaging with key stakeholders.”

“Our presence at IPTC aligns with our strategic focus in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and continuing commitment to supporting Vision 2030, where we are actively committed to delivering our tailored solutions to address the unique challenges and complexities faced by the Oil & Gas companies,” Jaswal added.

Globally, IFS works with several Oil & Gas industry including, Borr Drilling, Dolphin Drilling and BW Offshore, etc., and have been providing varied solutions to these and similar businesses in the energy sector. IFS not only helps in enriching the path to these organizations’ digital transformation journeys but also assists them in focusing on their sustainability goals, driving operational efficiency, APM, supply chain management and helps businesses strengthen their health and safety objectives.

Additionally, Thomas Heckmann, IFS’ Global Senior Business Architect will be presenting his thoughts and delving deeper into ‘Data Driven Maintenance’ that is now a key topic for asset intensive industries to achieve enhanced operational efficiency. He will also touch on anomaly detection methods, critically based prioritization, and AI driven scheduling optimization that enhances asset performance.

Senior industry experts will be available at the IFS stand number 5670 during the event.

About IFS:

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 6,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 6,500+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.