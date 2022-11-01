IFFCO Group’s state-of-the-art 100% plant-based meat factory is to be commissioned by early 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFFCO GROUP has announced the launch of THRYVE™, the region’s first plant-based venture to accelerate the shift towards sustainable and healthy sources of food.

As part of the launch, the IFFCO Group plans to commission its first 100% plant-based meat factory by early 2023 as it aims to cater to the growing group of health & sustainability-conscious consumers with regenerative, local, & healthy plant-based meat that the flavours of the Middle East have inspired.

"Our Plant-Based Venture launch is guided by IFFCO Group's Vision "Investing in the Future", where building a resilient and sustainable food chain is fundamental. We have embarked on our journey by investing in cutting-edge food technology and are committed to catalysing a sustainable shift in the food system in the Middle East," Andrey Dribny, Chief Executive Officer-Culinary at IFFCO Group said.

Enhancing accessibility to alternative proteins is the "most capital-efficient and high-impact" solution to today's climate crisis, according to a new report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which suggests more than 30% of consumers are willing to fully swap-out meat.

The impact of the increased global meat consumption is monumental; though livestock provides livelihoods and critical nutrients to millions, it comes with a high environmental cost. With 75% of all agricultural land used for animal production and more than a third of global calories and half of the worldwide protein inefficiently used as animal feed; The transition from animal products to plant-based alternatives could contribute to at least three of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

To mark IFFCO Group's commitment to the sustainable development of regenerative agriculture in the Middle East, IFFCO is thrilled to announce the launch of the GCC's first 100% Plant-Based Venture.

This local venture is inspired by the GCC's DNA to continuously build on the learnings from the history, deep-rooted traditions and evolving new technologies to spearhead a brighter, healthier future.

THRYVE™ is an innovative plant-based food hub where re-discovered ancient agricultural wisdom meets new food research and technology while preserving the goodness of the plants' macro and micronutrients and celebrating the flavours of local cuisine.

"Our actions today impact how we can THRYVE™ tomorrow – IFFCO's action today is to seed a movement of change towards healthier, more sustainable eating in the Middle East and spark a local, regenerative, greener food value chain,” Valeria Krynetskaya, Head of Plant Based Venture by IFFCO Group said.

The THRYVE™ philosophy is inspired by a universal cycle of generosity, where what we receive from nature, we also give back. Every living being relies on a balanced exchange between itself and the environment, processing it in its unique way and passing it on to the next member of the ecosystem. However, at the moment, this cycle is not complete, it is broken, and THRYVE™ is on a mission to play a role in restoring a balanced cycle by inspiring people to express their abundant love for and desire to nurture themselves, their loved ones, their communities and the planet.

