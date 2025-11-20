DUBAI, UAE: IFFCO Group, the leading FMCG multinational headquartered in the UAE, today announced the appointment of Abdul Wahab Al Halabi as Executive Chairman, and the formation of a new Board of Directors comprising Hamed Kazim, Nitin Khanna, Sumit Rohatgi, Rizwan Ahmed, Serhad Cemal Kelemci and Mohammed Azad Khan.

The new Board reflects the shareholders' commitment to world-class governance and unites a distinguished group of experienced industry leaders whose collective expertise will strengthen institutional oversight and support IFFCO’s long-term, sustainable growth.

Rizwan Ahmed, IFFCO Board member, said: “The Board is confident that the appointment of Abdul Wahab, marks an important step in strengthening IFFCO’s governance, strategic alignment, and long-term competitiveness. His leadership brings the clarity, structure, and discipline needed to guide the Group through its next phase of sustainable growth. We look forward to working with him as we advance the Group’s priorities and reinforce institutional foundations.”

In his new capacity, Al-Halabi will oversee the Group’s strategic direction and guide enterprise-wide priorities that strengthen performance, enhance organisational alignment, and embed governance-led decision making. His mandate reflects both the Board’s and shareholder’s confidence in his ability to provide decisive leadership, ensure institutional resilience, and advance IFFCO’s growth agenda in line with global best practices and the UAE’s broader economic vision.

Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi is a well-regarded regional executive recognised for leading complex, large-scale organisations by driving sustained performance and growth. With more than twenty-five years of experience, he brings a balanced combination of board-level judgement, structured execution, and a data-driven approach to enterprise optimisation.

He currently serves on the boards of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Union Properties PJSC, Talabat PJSC and Burjeel Holdings PJSC, reflecting his continued engagement in strategic governance across high-impact sectors. His career includes senior roles at major listed and government-linked entities, including Dubai Holding, Meraas, as well as a partner at KPMG.

Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, noted: “IFFCO has a strong foundation, a committed workforce, and a brand portfolio with significant long-term potential. My focus is on strengthening governance, enhancing organisational clarity, and ensuring the Group is well-positioned for sustainable growth. We will move forward with discipline, transparency, and a shared commitment to building a future fit and ready organisation.”

Under the new board leadership, IFFCO will continue to advance its strategic ambitions, strengthen governance excellence across the Group, and build a future-ready organisation focused on sustainable growth.

About IFFCO Group:

Established in 1975, IFFCO is a leading multinational FMCG group headquartered in the UAE. Its leading FMCG brands, including London Dairy, Tiffany, Noor, Rahma, Al Baker, Hayat and Savannah, and a portfolio of industry solutions and services enrich the lives of millions of consumers and customers globally. The company has 95 operations in 50 Countries, supported by around 15,000 employees, and its 80+ brands are available in over 100 countries.

